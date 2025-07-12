Moonpay And Mastercard Launch Global Stablecoin Card Solution For Companies And Fintechs

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New MoonPay and Mastercard partnership empowers businesses to offer stablecoin transactions across Mastercard's network of 150 million merchants globally

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- MoonPay, a global leader in cryptocurrency payment solutions, today announced an innovative partnership with Mastercard. This collaboration enables companies and fintech platforms to provide their users with stablecoin-enabled cards that can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted, reaching over 150 million merchants worldwide.

Through this partnership, fintechs and businesses can seamlessly integrate stablecoin payments, such as USDT, into their user offerings, leveraging Mastercard's extensive global network. This integration bridges blockchain-based stablecoin transactions with traditional payment infrastructure, enhancing usability and convenience for end users.

“MoonPay serves the largest crypto wallets in the industry, and with Mastercard, we're bringing convenient, trusted stablecoin-enabled cards to crypto users around the world. Our acquisition of Iron and long‐standing relationship with Mastercard allow us to power a new era of payments made with stablecoins at more than 150 million merchant locations worldwide,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO of MoonPay.

Mastercard's extensive global payment network, combined with MoonPay's advanced crypto payment infrastructure, will significantly boost mainstream adoption of stablecoins. MoonPay makes it easy to buy stablecoins . Users can then effortlessly convert their stablecoins to fiat currency at the point of sale, providing immediate usability without added complexities.

This launch follows MoonPay's continued expansion in the crypto space, highlighting the company's commitment to making cryptocurrency payments accessible and practical for everyday transactions.

