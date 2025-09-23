We Will Make Our Nation Proud: Sridhar Vembu After Ashwini Vaishnaw Opts For Zoho
Reacting to Vaishnaw's post on X, Vembu wrote,“Thank you Sir, this is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud. Jai Hind.”
Earlier, Vaishnaw had said he is moving to Zoho to support the call for Swadeshi.“I am moving to Zoho -- our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” he posted.
The minister's statement comes after Prime Minister Modi, in his letter to citizens, urged people to buy Made-in-India products during the festive season as part of the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.
PM Modi had stressed that every purchase of local goods helps families, artisans, and workers while creating job opportunities for youth.
“Every time you buy a product made by our artisans, workers, and industries, you are helping families earn their living and creating job opportunities for our youth,” the Prime Minister had said, while also encouraging traders to promote local goods.
The Prime Minister also linked the appeal with the recent“GST Bachat Utsav”, introduced under Next Generation GST reforms, which is aimed at reducing household expenses, simplifying business processes, and supporting growth for farmers, women, traders, MSMEs and others.
Zoho, a software major with a strong focus on building indigenous technology solutions, has often been highlighted as a successful example of India's capability in creating global-standard products.
Vaishnaw's announcement to adopt Zoho reflects the government's larger push for self-reliance and greater use of indigenous platforms.
