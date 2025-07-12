Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 Launches 1St Raffle Draw, Awarding Valuable Prizes To 10 Winners

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry SCCI and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), held its first grand raffle draw as part of its new edition's series of events and vibrant activities.

The grand raffle which took place yesterday, Thursday, at Oasis Mall in Sharjah, attracted strong public attendance and a large crowd of eager shoppers who gathered to enjoy a rich and unique retail experience in a vibrant and festive atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

The first raffle draw marked a highlight in the strong launch of this year's edition, which commenced in early July under the theme“Exceptional Offers for an Unforgettable Summer”. Organised in collaboration with SCCI's Shopping Malls Sector Business Group and multiple local government entities, Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 features the participation of more than 1,000 retail outlets and entertainment destinations across all cities and regions of the emirate.

The first grand raffle of this year's campaign offered a curated array of valuable prizes, including shopping vouchers from major retail centers and gold bars, drawing notable attendance and enthusiastic engagement from visitors and shoppers alike. Ten winners representing different nationalities were announced, adding to the campaign's festive and lively atmosphere and reinforcing its broad reach and appeal.

H.E. Abdul Aziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI, extended his congratulations to the winners of the first raffle draw and expressed best wishes to all shoppers participating in future draws.

He noted that the strong public turnout witnessed by this year's campaign is a clear indicator of the Sharjah Chamber's strategic efforts to solidify the emirate's position as world-class shopping and entertainment destination. The Chamber is implementing a structured approach to transform the promotional season into an economic catalyst that supports sustainable growth.

Al Shamsi affirmed that the broad participation of retail and entertainment outlets in this year's promotions underscores the shared commitment to delivering a comprehensive shopping experience that enhances the competitiveness of Sharjah's commercial sector.

For her part, Aisha Saleh, Director of the Festivals and Promotions Department at SCCI and Official Spokesperson for Sharjah Summer Promotions, said that campaign is designed to deliver an engaging and interactive experience that blends entertainment with tangible economic impact.

“The strong public engagement from both local and international visitors reflects strong confidence in the campaign and indicates its success in stimulating commercial activity and increasing consumer spending. This dynamic supports Sharjah's economic growth and reinforces its position as a leading commercial and tourism hub in the region', she added.

Saleh further anticipated heightened participation in the upcoming draws, encouraged by the high-value prizes and exceptional offers, reinforcing the long-term viability and strategic objectives of the promotional campaign.

The first draw is part of a series of six major raffles scheduled throughout the Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 edition. Residents and visitors can look forward to five more draws, set to take place on July 20 and 31, and August 10 and 21, with the final draw on September 1. The prize pool features gold bars, high-value shopping vouchers, luxury gifts, and instant rewards from participating malls.

This year's promotions include a wide array of entertainment and promotional activities spanning more than 19 summer destinations, supported by substantial retail discounts of up to 75% on prominent global and regional brands.

The campaign also features hotel packages and entertainment offers that enrich the visitor experience, reaffirming Sharjah's status as a preferred and all-inclusive summer destination for families, tourists, and residents alike.

This year,“Sharjah Summer Promotions” offer an exceptional experience for visitors, residents, and citizens, presenting a blend of shopping, entertainment and tourism- focused events. The campaign features an extensive lineup of promotional events, with a strong focus on large-scale discounts, alongside over 75 diverse entertainment events including workshops and summer camps, all organised in collaboration with various entities, institutions, clubs, and shopping centers.

In addition, more than 35 hotel packages from 23 hospitality establishments provide guests with discounts on accommodation, food, and beverages, as well as complimentary tickets to Sharjah's tourist attractions and free credit for use at hotel facilities.

Sharjah Summer Promotions' organisers introduced a smart mobile application that offers streamlined access to electronic prize draws. The Organising Committee has also developed an official campaign website at , giving users real-time updates on daily events, offers, and discount campaigns; direct booking access to hotel packages and activities; and automatic entries into digital raffle draws with every registered purchase or booking.