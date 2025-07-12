'Vile, Disgraceful': BJP's Tarun Chugh Slams Punjab CM's Comments On PM Modi's Foreign Visits

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, July 12 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday slammed Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for once again making vile, disgraceful comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits.

Chugh said in a statement that Mann“is drunk on power and arrogance to a point where he doesn't even know what he's saying anymore”.“Cheapness is dripping from his every word,” Chugh said.“He's attacking a Prime Minister who's been elected three times by the people of India with a historic mandate. A leader whose integrity over 25 years of public life is spotless. A leader whose vision is echoing across the world. And Mann has the audacity to mock him,” the BJP leader stated.

“Dragging Home Minister Amit Shah's name into this reflects Mann's frustration,” Chugh said.“He's the Home Minister who crushed terrorism, dismantled Naxal networks, and strengthened India's internal security. Under his leadership, the BJP became the world's largest political party,” he added.

Referring to Mann's recent statement about bringing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi back to Punjab jail, Chugh said,“Let's not forget, it was under your rule that Punjab's jails became open studios for mafias. Gangsters ran their extortion rackets, gave interviews, and threatened society from inside prisons, because your administration failed. And while you were busy scoring PR points with your so-called anti-drug campaigns, it was Home Minister Amit Shah who rained down on the drug mafia across the nation and choked their supply chains.”

He added,“Let Bhagwant Mann tell the people what he has done for Punjab. Law and order is broken. Gangsters are ruling the streets. Businessmen, artists, industrialists, farmers, nobody feels safe. Cremation fires burn daily across Punjab while the Chief Minister cracks jokes about international diplomacy.”

He reminded people of the infamous German incident, where Mann was publicly intoxicated and fell.“It was PM Modi himself who stepped in to protect Mann's dignity and saved Punjab from embarrassment. That video never saw the light of day. But today Mann, lacking all gratitude and maturity, is throwing mud at the same PM who upheld his honour,” the BJP leader said.

Chugh accused Mann of parroting statements to please his political bosses, Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia.“Let's not forget, these are the same people who questioned our Army, doubted surgical strikes, and undermined national morale. And now Mann is out to give the nation a lecture on patriotism,” he stated.

Chugh concluded by saying that Mann should focus on fixing Punjab instead of humiliating the country on national and global platforms.