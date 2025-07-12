Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Warns Against Israel’s Aid Restrictions in Gaza

2025-07-12 11:30:37
(MENAFN) The United Nations issued a warning on Friday, stating that Israel's limitations on the delivery of humanitarian assistance—including fuel—into the Gaza Strip are endangering countless lives.

"Such denials are life-threatening," declared UN representative Stephane Dujarric at a press briefing, emphasizing that "every day without a ceasefire brings more preventable deaths in Gaza, children dying in pain, and hungry people shot while trying to reach the trickle of aid allowed" by Israel.

He highlighted reports that numerous civilians were fatally wounded on Friday in Rafah while attempting to obtain essential items for their families.

"Meanwhile, the fuel crisis in Gaza remains acute. Yesterday, for the second straight day, our colleagues were able to bring into Gaza about 75,000 liters of much-needed fuel,” Dujarric stated.

“However, these amounts are a small portion of what is required to sustain life-saving operations on a daily basis,” he continued.

"To be very clear: Fuel is running out in Gaza," he asserted.

He warned that if current restrictions are not promptly eased to enable consistent and larger fuel deliveries, more crucial services will cease functioning.

Urging for "unimpeded, safe access inside Gaza," Dujarric said that on Thursday, Israeli officials prohibited UN personnel from transporting fuel to northern Gaza and later blocked entry to a location in Gaza City where 18 wounded individuals remained trapped beneath debris.

