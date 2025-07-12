Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkish, Somali Leaders Hold High-Level Talks

2025-07-12 11:27:29
(MENAFN) The Turkish head of state convened with his Somali counterpart on Friday in Ankara to deliberate on mutual ties and regional developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

The private dialogue between "Recep Tayyip Erdogan" and "Hassan Sheikh Mohamud" occurred at the Presidential Complex, as relayed by the directorate on X.

During the conversation, "Erdogan" stated that the collaboration between the two nations will continue to strengthen and that new initiatives will be pursued to enhance their partnership.

He also stressed that Ankara will persist in supporting the Somali populace in their battle against terrorism and underscored the significance of Somalia attaining national cohesion in its counterterrorism efforts.

