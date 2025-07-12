403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Turkish, Somali Leaders Hold High-Level Talks
(MENAFN) The Turkish head of state convened with his Somali counterpart on Friday in Ankara to deliberate on mutual ties and regional developments, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.
The private dialogue between "Recep Tayyip Erdogan" and "Hassan Sheikh Mohamud" occurred at the Presidential Complex, as relayed by the directorate on X.
During the conversation, "Erdogan" stated that the collaboration between the two nations will continue to strengthen and that new initiatives will be pursued to enhance their partnership.
He also stressed that Ankara will persist in supporting the Somali populace in their battle against terrorism and underscored the significance of Somalia attaining national cohesion in its counterterrorism efforts.
The private dialogue between "Recep Tayyip Erdogan" and "Hassan Sheikh Mohamud" occurred at the Presidential Complex, as relayed by the directorate on X.
During the conversation, "Erdogan" stated that the collaboration between the two nations will continue to strengthen and that new initiatives will be pursued to enhance their partnership.
He also stressed that Ankara will persist in supporting the Somali populace in their battle against terrorism and underscored the significance of Somalia attaining national cohesion in its counterterrorism efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment