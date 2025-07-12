Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Unveils 2025 Action Plan to Enhance Investment Climate

2025-07-12 11:15:18
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Investment Environment Improvement Council (YOIKK) has published its 2025 Action Plan, detailing legal and organizational reforms designed to enhance the nation’s investment atmosphere, emphasizing industrial transformation, renewable energy, digital economy, and regional competitiveness.

The plan features 39 initiatives aimed at encouraging private sector investment, simplifying administrative processes, and harmonizing Türkiye’s commercial environment with international benchmarks.

Major goals include increasing industrial production, fostering technology entrepreneurship, and improving certainty in investment-related legislation.

The Industry and Technology Ministry will manage new organized industrial zones, ensuring their growth aligns with a comprehensive national industrial blueprint.

Meanwhile, the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will prioritize energy-demanding industrial areas to promote sustainable manufacturing.

Revised strategic roadmaps will be introduced for key industrial sectors, consistent with Türkiye’s 2030 Industry and Technology Strategy.

The action plan also proposes establishing a single-window investment platform to streamline procedures, along with new regulations intended to enhance predictability in qualified investments, mitigate risk, and accelerate legal processes concerning investment disputes.

