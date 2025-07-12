Director Praveena Paruchuri On Indian Light Men Working With American Cameraman: They Were Fantastic And Very Helpful!
Participating in a media interaction, director Praveena Paruchuri, who is best known for having produced the superhit film C/o Kancharapalem, said, "This is my third film that has a rural backdrop. I wanted it to be special and unique in some way. How I intended to achieve it was by getting a foreign cinematographer to shoot this film."
Praveena Paruchuri went on to add, "I wanted to show you how I see our villages. We shot this story in a village with a foreign cinematographer. Petros Antonladis is a Los Angeles-based cinematographer."
The producer and director went on to shower praises on the Indian technicians who had worked on her film.
"The most important thing is that our lightmen, especially Light men Head Ramesh, was fantastic and very helpful. Although the American cinematographer's style of working was different, Ramesh was able to adapt to his style of working and was very helpful," she said.
Praveena Paruchuri, who is a doctor by profession in the US, said, "I thought I would just make one film when I made my first film C/o Kancharapalem. However, you, the audience, made that film into a huge success. I was among the most surprised by the audience's encouragement. It was because of the your encouragement that I was able to make another film."
The director said, "Many people say that they missed seeing C/o Kancharapalem in theatres. Please do not miss this film in theatres. The film is very funny. You will laugh very comfortably while watching the film. There will be some sensibilities and concepts in my style in the second half. It will definitely be thought-provoking. I hope no one misses it in theatres on July 18. This is the film I directed this time. I did it with faith in you. I have complete confidence that you will support this film," she said.
The film, which features Manoj Chandra and Monica T in the lead, is being presented by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. Paruchuri's own production house, Vijaya Praveena Arts, has produced the film.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NDAE Exchange Unveils NDAE Academy 2.0 For Crypto Learning Advancement
- The Rise Of AI Beings: CARV's New Roadmap Signals Next Wave Of Web3 AI
- GAP 3 Partners FZCO Becomes Dubai's First Regulated Virtual Asset Investment Advisor With Operational License From VARA
- Benzinga Partners With WNSTN To Power Benzinga AI Across Its Platform
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
CommentsNo comment