Director Praveena Paruchuri On Indian Light Men Working With American Cameraman: They Were Fantastic And Very Helpful!

Chennai, July 12(IANS) Director Praveena Paruchuri, whose upcoming Telugu rural comedy drama 'Kothapallilo Okkapudu' is gearing up for release on July 18 this year, has showered praise on the team of lightmen and their head Ramesh who worked on her film, saying that they were very helpful and able to adapt to the working style of the American cinematographer who shot the film.

Participating in a media interaction, director Praveena Paruchuri, who is best known for having produced the superhit film C/o Kancharapalem, said, "This is my third film that has a rural backdrop. I wanted it to be special and unique in some way. How I intended to achieve it was by getting a foreign cinematographer to shoot this film."

Praveena Paruchuri went on to add, "I wanted to show you how I see our villages. We shot this story in a village with a foreign cinematographer. Petros Antonladis is a Los Angeles-based cinematographer."

The producer and director went on to shower praises on the Indian technicians who had worked on her film.

"The most important thing is that our lightmen, especially Light men Head Ramesh, was fantastic and very helpful. Although the American cinematographer's style of working was different, Ramesh was able to adapt to his style of working and was very helpful," she said.

Praveena Paruchuri, who is a doctor by profession in the US, said, "I thought I would just make one film when I made my first film C/o Kancharapalem. However, you, the audience, made that film into a huge success. I was among the most surprised by the audience's encouragement. It was because of the your encouragement that I was able to make another film."

The director said, "Many people say that they missed seeing C/o Kancharapalem in theatres. Please do not miss this film in theatres. The film is very funny. You will laugh very comfortably while watching the film. There will be some sensibilities and concepts in my style in the second half. It will definitely be thought-provoking. I hope no one misses it in theatres on July 18. This is the film I directed this time. I did it with faith in you. I have complete confidence that you will support this film," she said.

The film, which features Manoj Chandra and Monica T in the lead, is being presented by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media. Paruchuri's own production house, Vijaya Praveena Arts, has produced the film.