China Condemns U.S. Tariffs on Brazil
(MENAFN) China on Friday strongly criticized the United States’ newly imposed 50 percent tariff on Brazil, scheduled to begin on August 1, urging the avoidance of meddling in the domestic matters of independent nations.
“Sovereign equality and non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs are important principles of the UN charter and basic norms in international relations,” stated Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning during a press briefing in Beijing.
“Tariffs should not be employed as instruments for coercion, intimidation, or interference in other countries’ internal affairs,” Mao emphasized.
Her comments followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday of a comprehensive 50 percent tariff on all Brazilian imports into the United States, citing Brazil’s handling of former President Jair Bolsonaro and alleged suppression of American platforms.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva also condemned the tariffs on Wednesday, declaring: "Brazil is a sovereign nation with independent institutions and will not accept any form of tutelage."
CommentsNo comment