DCT Abu Dhabi And Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy Les Roches To Drive Next Chapter Of Emirati Talent Development

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Partnership will fuel return of the Tourism Youth Camp in July, to cultivate young Emirati leaders in tourism and hospitality through hands-on training

Abu Dhabi, UAE, July 2025: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) is partnering for the first time with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, to launch the 2025 edition of its Tourism Youth Summer Camp. The Academy is managed under the stewardship of Les Roches, a globally acclaimed hospitality and leisure higher education institution, with the objective of providing hospitality skills and academic knowledge to nurture homegrown talent in the UAE and the region. The two-week immersive programme for Emirati students aged 17 to 21 will run from 14-24 July 2025, nurturing the next generation of Emirati leaders in tourism and hospitality through hands-on training and cultural engagement.

The partnership with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches brings an elevated level of academic and practical expertise to the programme while integrating elements that celebrate Emirati culture and heritage. The camp combines global hospitality standards with local traditions to foster a new cohort of Abu Dhabi-grounded, globally minded professionals.

H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said:“Our Tourism Youth Summer Camp continues to grow in impact as we partner with Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches to empower the next generation of Emirati tourism and hospitality leaders. By combining world-class expertise with a foundation of Emirati hospitality, rooted in a spirit of welcoming and warmth, we are preparing young talent to lead confidently in the global tourism landscape. Strengthening the tourism and hospitality sectors is key to Abu Dhabi's future growth, and as we support and inspire our Emirati youth to enter into this industry, they will be a key part of our mission to both progress the emirate and share Abu Dhabi with the world.”

Les Roches was established in Switzerland in 1954 and is one of the foremost institutions in hospitality and leisure management. The Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches' state-of-the-art facilities in the UAE capital are designed to meet the highest standards of hospitality education, enhancing the learning experience for students and preparing them for real-world scenarios, fostering homegrown talent, contributing to a sustainable, knowledge-driven hospitality ecosystem.

Georgette Davey, Managing Director for Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, said:“At Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, we believe in the transformative power of education to unlock the full potential of Emirati youth. Our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi is more than a summer camp; it is a catalyst for future careers, a space where passion meets purpose. By combining Swiss hospitality excellence with the rich cultural heritage of the UAE, we are empowering young Emiratis to lead with confidence, competence, and pride on the global stage. This programme is an investment in people, shaping a generation that will define the future of hospitality in Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

Participants will be introduced to six foundational disciplines within the hospitality sector: Front Office operations, Culinary Arts, Barista Skills, Housekeeping, Hospitality Marketing, and Service Excellence in Fine Dining. The curriculum is designed to build essential skills such as teamwork, customer service and problem-solving, while fostering an appreciation for the UAE's identity and its role within the global tourism landscape.

Through immersive workshops and industry engagement at the Abu Dhabi Hospitality Academy – Les Roches, students will gain a deep understanding of Abu Dhabi's tourism and cultural landscape and its alignment with the UAE's national goals for talent development. Previous editions of the camp in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain have provided participants with real-world experience across key tourism entities, offering valuable insight into the sector's role in driving the emirate's long-term strategic objectives under Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture, creative and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.