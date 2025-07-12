403
Another NATO member retreats from landmine treaty
(MENAFN) Finland has officially pulled out of the international treaty banning anti-personnel landmines (APLs), the country’s Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday. The United Nations has been informed, and Finland will be able to reintroduce landmines into its military arsenal six months after the notification.
The Ottawa Treaty, established in 1997, prohibits the use, production, stockpiling, and transfer of APLs due to their lasting danger to civilians. Although 164 countries have ratified the treaty, key military powers like the US, China, and Russia have not joined.
Finland joined the treaty in 2012 but began preparing to exit earlier this year, citing increasing security threats from Russia. The Finnish parliament gave strong approval to the withdrawal last month.
The Foreign Ministry explained that the decision was driven by Finland’s defense needs amid a worsening security environment.
Finland’s move follows similar withdrawals this year by four other NATO members—Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland—who also cited growing military threats from Russia as their reason in a joint statement released in March.
The Kremlin continues to deny aggressive intentions toward NATO, blaming the Ukraine conflict on NATO’s eastward expansion. While Russia claims to support the goals of the Ottawa Convention, it finds joining impractical, with the Foreign Ministry stating that anti-personnel mines remain an effective and cost-efficient way to protect Russia’s borders.
