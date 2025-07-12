Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gas Blast in Tehran Residential Tower Injures Four

Gas Blast in Tehran Residential Tower Injures Four


2025-07-12 06:56:59
(MENAFN) A gas explosion rocked a residential building in Tehran on Thursday, leaving four people injured, according to a local news agency.

The blast, which occurred at a tower located in the western part of the Iranian capital, was reportedly triggered by a gas leak. Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, confirmed the incident in a statement.

All four injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news agency reported.

The explosion was attributed to the “carelessness” of one of the building’s unit owners, with the accumulation of gas being the primary cause, as per a report by a news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian judiciary.

MENAFN12072025000045017169ID1109791753

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search