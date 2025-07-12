403
Gas Blast in Tehran Residential Tower Injures Four
(MENAFN) A gas explosion rocked a residential building in Tehran on Thursday, leaving four people injured, according to a local news agency.
The blast, which occurred at a tower located in the western part of the Iranian capital, was reportedly triggered by a gas leak. Jalal Maleki, spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department, confirmed the incident in a statement.
All four injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, the news agency reported.
The explosion was attributed to the “carelessness” of one of the building’s unit owners, with the accumulation of gas being the primary cause, as per a report by a news agency, which is affiliated with the Iranian judiciary.
