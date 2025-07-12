Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in North Korea on Saturday for a three-day diplomatic visit, emphasizing the deepening alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang in the context of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.This visit follows a significant defense agreement signed between the two nations in June 2024. As part of the deal, North Korean forces were deployed to support Russian efforts during a major Ukrainian military operation in Russia’s Kursk Region.Meeting with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in the coastal city of Wonsan, Lavrov lauded the close partnership between the two states. “This assessment proved true in Kursk Region, where the heroic soldiers of the Korean People’s Army, alongside Russian troops, advanced the liberation of the area from Ukrainian Nazis, at the cost of blood and even their own lives,” he stated.In August 2024, Ukrainian forces launched an offensive across the recognized Russian border, temporarily seizing the city of Sudzha and several nearby villages. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky characterized the move as a strategy to gain negotiation leverage. Russian forces ultimately pushed Ukrainian troops out of the region by April 2025.Further reinforcing their cooperation, Russia’s Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu announced that North Korea would contribute 1,000 personnel for mine clearance and 5,000 combat engineers to assist in the reconstruction of damaged infrastructure in Kursk Region.Lavrov’s visit reflects Russia’s broader effort to solidify alliances amid Western sanctions and prolonged military engagement in Ukraine.

