Latvia's FM Commends Innovation And Unity At Global Diaspora Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Latvia's Foreign Minister Baiba Braže addressed participants at the 9th World Latvian Economics and Innovations Forum (WLEIF) in Riga, expressing pride in Latvia's achievements and highlighting the importance of national unity and global collaboration, Trend reports.

“I would like to thank the World Federation of Free Latvians and the organizers of the World Latvian Economics and Innovations Forum-events like this are needed for us to look back together and reflect on how much we have achieved. We have many reasons to be justifiably proud-and we should share these with the world,” Minister Braže said.

She sang the praises of her optimism after rubbing elbows with scientists, entrepreneurs, and university representatives, driving home the point that Latvia is a hotbed of world-class innovations and knowledge.



Still, she pointed out a national penchant for modesty and a tendency to sell themselves short-an observation that foreign investors in Latvia have also echoed.

“Today, we are all free Latvians of the world-there are no longer divisions such as exile or diaspora. We are united, we are free, and we have every opportunity and precondition to achieve even more-whether we are 'Latvians in Latvia' or 'Latvians in the world,'” she added.

Minister Braže also welcomed a positive trend: in the past year, more Latvians returned to live in Latvia than left, with most returnees being of working age.

“That is very good news,” she emphasized.

She also outlined the critical role of Latvia's diplomatic service beyond traditional functions, pointing to embassies outside the EU as key drivers of increased export growth.

“This has been a deliberate effort, and we will continue this work, focusing on our key priorities-security, the economy, and care for people,” she stated.

The 2025 WLEIF convened over 600 participants from 28 countries, making it the largest Latvian diaspora forum globally. Held at the National Library of Latvia, the event featured remarks by President Edgars Rinkēvičs, Speaker of the Saeima Daiga Mieriņa, Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Mayor of Riga Viesturs Kleinbergs, and President of the World Federation of Free Latvians, Pēteris Blumbergs.

Forum sessions explored major themes such as security and the defense industry, energy and technology, education, and talent attraction.

A key panel on Latvia's security architecture included contributions from Andžejs Viļumsons, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and was moderated by the Minister's Adviser on Security and Societal Resilience, Tomass Pildegovičs.

Nearly 70 panelists and presenters shared insights, including:

Mārtiņš Kazāks, President of the Bank of Latvia

Ieva Jāgere, Director General of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia

Evita Simsone, Director of the State Employment Agency

Gunta Šulte, CEO of MADARA Cosmetics

Vitnija Saldava, Regional Public Policy Lead for the Baltics at Meta



Liza Ateh, Head of Knowledge, Skills, and Learning at Google for EMEA

And many other leaders from business, technology, and public policy sectors

The forum culminated with producer Matīss Kaža elucidating the entrepreneurial narrative underpinning the globally recognized Latvian cinematic endeavor, Flow.



Initially inaugurated in 2013, the World Latvian Economics and Innovations Forum is orchestrated by the World Federation of Free Latvians in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, collaborating with the communications agency ERDA.



This year's initiative received backing from the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, the State Employment Agency, the Riga City Council, the American Latvian Association, the University of Latvia Foundation, and AmCham Latvia.

The forum continues to serve as an international platform for economic cooperation, investment, innovation, and diaspora engagement, having previously been hosted in Latvia, Australia, and the United States.