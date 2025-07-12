Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launched 26 Missiles And 600 Drones Against Ukraine Overnight Zelensky

2025-07-12 05:06:14
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Telegram.

“Tonight, Russia struck from Kharkiv and Sumy regions to Lviv and Bukovyna. There were 26 cruise missiles and 597 drones, more than half of them were Shaheds. More than 20 missiles and the majority of attack drones were neutralized. Thanks to our Air Defense Forces for the result,” Zelensky wrote noted that there were strikes on civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings. As of 10:00, two fatalities were reported in Chernivtsi.

“My condolences to their families and loved ones. Around 20 injured people are receiving all necessary assistance following the shelling,” Zelensky added.

He emphasized that the pace of Russian air strikes requires swift decisions and can be countered with sanctions now. In particular, he called for strict secondary sanctions against all who assist the aggressor in producing drones and profiting from oil. He also highlighted the need for more air defense systems and investments in interceptor drones, which are already showing good results.

Read also: Two dead and several injured in Chernivtsi as result of Russian attack

“The war can only be stopped by force. We expect not just signals from our partners, but actions that will save lives,” Zelensky stated.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people were killed in Chernivtsi as a result of the Russian attac . In Lviv, residential buildings, a kindergarten, dozens of cars, and the roof of a non-residential building were damaged.

