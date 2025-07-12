UAE Central Bank Pulls Licence Of Al Khazna Insurance

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi-The Central Bank of the UAE has revoked the licence of Al Khazna Insurance Company P. S. C under Article 33 of Federal Decree Law No. 48 of 2023 governing insurance activities, after the firm failed to meet mandatory licensing requirements during a suspension period.

The central bank's investigations uncovered persistent non-compliance with both the Insurance Law and additional CBUAE regulations throughout the suspension, leading to decisive regulatory action. The move underscores the regulator's commitment to maintaining the integrity and transparency of the UAE's insurance sector and broader financial system.

Al Khazna, based in Abu Dhabi, saw its licence suspended earlier in line with provisions introduced under the 2023 law. As part of this suspension, insurers are required to resolve any compliance gaps before licence reinstatement. However, the CBUAE found that Al Khazna failed to correct these deficiencies during that period.

Regulatory scrutiny appears to have intensified since the Insurance Law came into effect, as authorities aim to bolster trust in financial markets. The central bank, acting through its supervisory mandate, has intensified examinations across insurance entities to ensure adherence to legal and regulatory standards.

Industry analysts note that the revocation itself does not automatically trigger an exit cascade, but it sends a stern warning.“Companies that fail to meet minimum capital, solvency or operational standards risk losing their licences outright,” said an insurance consultant based in Dubai. The loss of licence bars Al Khazna from conducting any further insurance operations in the UAE unless formally reinstated under strict new terms.

Under the Insurance Law, the CBUAE is mandated to revoke licences if, during suspension, firms fail to comply with corrective actions, including capital adequacy, governance, risk management and statutory reporting. The central bank's review team reportedly flagged multiple gaps, though details of specific breaches have not been made public.

See also ADNOC's Bold Bid for Santos Faces Regulatory 'Energy Security' Test

The CBUAE's zero-tolerance approach signals broader regulatory tightening across financial services. Since March, the central bank has levied fines totaling over AED 2.6 million against certain insurance firms and banking institutions for breach of tax compliance, antimoney‐laundering and other framework violations.

Following Al Khazna's licence revocation, policyholders may face claims uncertainty. The CBUAE has provided guidelines to insurers under licence suspension, recommending them to continue servicing in-force policies and settle outstanding claims under regulatory oversight. It is expected that the regulator will enforce a similar approach for Al Khazna to safeguard consumer interests. Discussions are reportedly underway with other operators to absorb liability where needed, according to industry insiders.

Market reaction has been muted so far. Shares of listed insurers remained steady, while privately held peers are reviewing their own compliance procedures.“This clearly demonstrates that regulatory grace periods must be matched with swift corrective action and transparency,” said the insurance consultant in Dubai.

Al Khazna joined a wave of sector-wide transformation last year when the Insurance Law was introduced. Designed to implement international best practices, the legislation set new capital thresholds, risk frameworks and governance structures for all insurers its jurisdiction. Experts say the law's strict enforcement marks a seminal shift towards a more robust and risk-aware sector.

A spokesperson for the CBUAE emphasised that regulatory enforcement will continue.“The decision affirms our mandate to uphold the stability and integrity of the UAE's financial system,” the spokesman said at a press briefing in Abu Dhabi.“All insurance firms must adhere fully to the legal and regulatory standards or face similar consequences.”

See also Regional Markets Reel Amid Israel‐Iran Escalation

Al Khazna's licence revocation now places it among a small but growing list of financial firms that have failed to align swiftly with enhanced regulatory norms. It remains unclear whether the firm will pursue a licence reinstatement by dissolving all compliance breaches or whether it will exit the market. Sources within the firm declined to provide comment on next steps.

Following Al Khazna's licence revocation, the central bank may step up its inspection frequency across the sector. Regulators are expected to issue fresh guidance to insurers on enhancing risk management, capital planning and governance practices. Analysts believe this incident will encourage all players to accelerate internal audits and compliance enhancements.

The CBUAE has also emphasised its openness to collaboration. It continues to engage with industry stakeholders via working groups and technical committees to align regulatory expectations with market realities while protecting policyholders.

Also published on Medium .

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?