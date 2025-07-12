Sao Tome And Principe National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sao Tome and Principe as you mark the historic 50th anniversary of your independence.

Both the United States and Sao Tome and Principe share a strong commitment to democracy and constitutional principles. I look forward to working with you over the next year to expand cooperation on maritime security and support mutual economic growth.

As you celebrate this milestone, we wish you all the best for your next half-century and beyond.