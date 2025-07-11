Investornewsbreaks Rare Biotech Story: Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) Founder Shares Vision In Smart Money Circle Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB) was recently featured on the Smart Money Circle Show , where Serguei Melnik, NTRB's founder and president, unveiled his no-nonsense approach to biotech entrepreneurship. Standing in stark contrast to the conventional playbook are his grounded tone and unwavering focus on long-term value. An article discussing this reads,“Unlike most early-stage biotech companies, Nutriband generates revenue today. The company operates a manufacturing facility in North Carolina that produces the Active Intelligence tape used by Reebok, among others. The company also recently launched a mosquito-repelling patch, now approved for sale in Costa Rica. Melnik and his team personally tested the product by trekking through the Talamanca Mountain range without a single mosquito bite in four days... Melnik isn't just a president; he's a founder with skin in the game... His grounded mindset, passion for innovation, and unwillingness to compromise on shareholder value position Nutriband as a rare biotech story, one led by integrity, resilience, and vision that is nearing some critical milestones that could serve as significant catalysts to corporate value.”

Nutriband is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating its AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. For more information about the company, visit .

