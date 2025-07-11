Cloud Computing Market Recent Trends, Outlook, Size, Share, Top Companies, Industry Analysis, Future Development & Forecast 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



The cloud computing market is growing quickly; at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%, it is expected to reach a size of USD 2,281.1 billion by 2030 from approximately USD 1,294.9 billion in 2025. Storage, servers, databases, networking, software, and analytics are just a few of the computing services that cloud computing provides via the internet. Businesses can access these services as needed, paying for only what they use, rather than investing in and maintaining physical infrastructure. For businesses of all sizes, cloud computing is perfect because it provides increased flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. From data processing and app creation to artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud computing facilitates remote access to systems and data, expedites innovation, and facilitates smooth collaboration.

The compute subsegment will register the largest market share during the forecast period

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) compute is undergoing rapid advancements driven by the surge in artificial intelligence and high-performance workloads. Cloud providers such as AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure are integrating cutting-edge technologies such as AI-optimized processors (e.g., AWS Trainium, Google TPU v5p) and high-speed networking to support increasingly complex applications. These innovations enable organizations to handle massive datasets, accelerate model training, and deploy real-time services with greater efficiency. A notable example is Google Cloud's partnership with CoreWeave to supply high-performance GPU computing infrastructure for OpenAI, helping support the scaling needs of models like ChatGPT. This shift highlights the growing importance of specialized compute in IaaS to power next-generation digital services.

The supply chain management subsegment is poised for the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Supply chain management in Software as a Service (SaaS) now incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as AI-powered demand forecasting, IoT-enabled tracking, and blockchain-backed transparency within cloud platforms. AI models detect demand fluctuations and optimize inventory, while IoT sensors provide real-time visibility into shipments, preventing spoilage and delays. Blockchain ensures tamper-proof logging and smart contracts for smoother supplier interactions. For example, Trimble's Supplier Xchange platform connects over 10,000 digital partners and handles 130,000 monthly quote requests totaling USD 18?billion, automating pricing-to-order workflows. By combining these emerging technologies, SaaS SCM solutions help businesses reduce errors, enhance collaboration, and boost responsiveness to market changes, driving inventory accuracy, cost reductions, and operational agility across complex supply chains.

The US will account for the largest market during the forecast period

The US accounts for the largest market in cloud computing, driven by its advanced digital infrastructure, early technology adoption, and strong presence of leading cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. US enterprises across sectors, ranging from finance and healthcare to retail and manufacturing, are heavily investing in cloud solutions to enhance agility, reduce operational costs, and accelerate innovation. The widespread use of AI, data analytics, and hybrid cloud models further amplifies demand. Additionally, supportive regulatory frameworks and high cloud readiness position the US as the dominant force in the global cloud computing landscape.

Unique Features in the Cloud Computing Market

Cloud computing offers users the ability to access computing resources-such as servers, storage, and applications-on-demand without human interaction from the service provider. This feature enables organizations to scale resources up or down based on their actual workload requirements, ensuring flexibility and cost-efficiency. It eliminates the need for overprovisioning and supports dynamic business environments.

Cloud services are accessible over the internet through standard devices including desktops, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. This broad network access allows users to interact with cloud platforms anytime and anywhere, enhancing remote work capabilities and improving workforce productivity across geographies.

Cloud computing operates on a multi-tenant model where physical and virtual resources are pooled together to serve multiple users. Resources are dynamically assigned and reassigned according to user demand. This ensures efficient utilization of infrastructure and lowers operational costs, making it particularly attractive for small and medium enterprises.

One of the most powerful features of cloud computing is its rapid elasticity-organizations can instantly provision or release resources. This agility enables businesses to respond quickly to changing market conditions, handle traffic spikes, and support innovation with minimal infrastructure delay.

Major Highlights of the Cloud Computing Market

The cloud computing market has witnessed explosive growth over the past decade, becoming a foundational technology for digital transformation. Enterprises across sectors-such as finance, healthcare, retail, and government-are rapidly adopting cloud solutions to enhance agility, reduce IT costs, and improve service delivery. According to recent market research, the global cloud computing market is expected to exceed USD 1 trillion by the early 2030s.

Businesses are increasingly adopting hybrid and multi-cloud strategies to avoid vendor lock-in, enhance flexibility, and ensure data sovereignty. These models combine public and private cloud resources, allowing organizations to balance performance, cost, and security while enabling workload portability and business continuity.

The shift toward microservices, containers, and serverless computing is reshaping the cloud landscape. Cloud-native technologies empower developers to build and deploy scalable, resilient applications faster. Kubernetes, Docker, and Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) platforms are gaining rapid adoption, further accelerating innovation in cloud environments.

Cloud platforms are becoming the backbone for advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and big data analytics. Enterprises are leveraging the cloud to process vast volumes of data, derive real-time insights, and automate decision-making processes-fueling smarter business operations and customer experiences.

Top Companies in the Cloud Computing Market

The major players in the cloud computing market include Microsoft (US), Google (US), IBM (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Tencent Cloud (China), SAP (Germany), Alibaba Cloud (China), Adobe (US), Workday (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Broadcom (California), Rackspace Technology (US), DXC Technology (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Joyent (California), and Digital Ocean (US).

GOOGLE

Google Cloud is Google's powerful cloud platform that helps businesses transform the way they work. Known for its deep expertise in data analytics, AI, and open-source technologies, Google Cloud offers smart, scalable solutions that support innovation across industries. Whether it's helping retailers personalize customer experiences or enabling healthcare providers to improve patient care with data insights, Google Cloud is focused on solving real-world problems. It runs on the same trusted infrastructure that powers Google Search and YouTube, giving users unmatched speed, security, and reliability. Google Cloud also stands out for its commitment to sustainability, aiming to operate entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030.

AWS

AWS is the world's most comprehensive cloud platform, used by millions, from fast-growing startups to government agencies. It offers over 200 services, including computing, storage, AI, and machine learning, helping organizations innovate quickly and stay agile. AWS powers global giants such as Netflix and Airbnb, allowing them to scale effortlessly, manage data securely, and deliver amazing digital experiences. With a massive global infrastructure, AWS ensures high availability and performance wherever businesses operate. Its pay-as-you-go model and wide service range make it a go-to choice for developers, enterprises, and public sector organizations. AWS continues to lead by listening to customers and constantly improving its offerings.

Oracle

Oracle's agentic AI efforts are anchored in its OCI AI agents offering, enabling autonomous decision-making across Oracle Cloud infrastructure and fusion applications. The company's core strength lies in embedding intelligent agents directly within ERP, HCM, and SCM systems, thus enabling task automation, self-service analytics, and predictive workflows. Oracle's strategy focuses on integrating agentic orchestration at the data layer by using its proprietary LLMs, integrating with MySQL HeatWave, and employing retrieval augmented generation from structured enterprise databases. Oracle's AI agents support dynamic task decomposition and can perform planning and tool execution across finance, HR, and operations workflows.

The company also integrates conversational AI and digital assistants into its agentic stack to streamline user interaction. Recent deal activities include joint innovation with NVIDIA and Cohere for model hosting and optimization. Oracle's verticalized approach, high data affinity, and native integration with enterprise systems provide a strong platform for scalable Agentic AI deployments across finance, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Microsoft

Microsoft, a U.S. tech powerhouse, is at the forefront of the agentic AI market with its Copilot Studio, Azure AI Foundry, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Security Copilot, and GitHub Copilot platforms enabling organizations to build, orchestrate, and deploy autonomous AI agents across business, security, and development workflows. These agents can proactively address tasks like sales lead qualification, employee onboarding, cybersecurity triage, and code refactoring all using no-code/low-code interfaces, robust governance frameworks (through Azure AI Foundry, Entra Agent ID, and Purview), and multi-agent orchestration with support for standards like A2A and Model Context Protocol. Its strategy also includes consumer-facing AI agents in Windows 11 and industry-specific solutions (e.g., healthcare, finance, supply chain), emphasizing proactive assistance embedded within UI and workflows, positioning Microsoft as a leader in transitioning from chat-based AI to an ecosystem of autonomous software agents.

SALESFORCE

Salesforce, Inc., founded in March 1999 by Marc Benioff and headquartered in San Francisco, is the world's leading cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform. Through a subscription-based model, Salesforce offers a unified suite-Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, and Data/Analytics (including Tableau CRM and Einstein AI)-to help businesses manage sales pipelines, customer service, marketing campaigns, e-commerce, and analytics, all powered by AI