Autocanada, Bombardier, MAG At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> AutoCanada Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $24.70 Friday. AutoCanada announced that Paul Antony has informed the Board of Directors of the Company that he will transition from his role as Executive Chair.
Bombardier Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $158.61 Friday. Bombardier announced that its performance-leading Global 7500 business jet has achieved another record-breaking milestone: 135 speed records, the most ever set by a single business aircraft type.
MAG Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.48 Friday. MAG shareholders Friday approved the $2.1-Billion proposed buyout by Pan American
Aventis Energy Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 36 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Aftermath Silver Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Friday. No news stories today.
AbraSilver Resource Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.77 Friday. No news stories today.
Adyton Resources Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
AGF Management Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $12.68 Friday. No news stories today.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.69 Friday. No news stories today.
Silver Mountain Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Friday. No news stories today.
Andean Precious Metals Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.28 Friday. No news stories today.
Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 99 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.81 Friday. No news stories today.
Aritzia Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $75.24 Friday. No news stories today.
Allegiant Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 56 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.81 Friday. No news stories today.
Blackrock Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Capitan Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Friday. No news stories today.
Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 53 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $42.48 Friday. No news stories today.
Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $13.97 Friday. No news stories today.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Black Diamond Group Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.81 Friday. No news stories today.
Domestic Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Diversified Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.31 Friday. No news stories today.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.98 Friday. No news stories today.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $66.37 Friday. No news stories today.
Electrovaya Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.21 Friday. No news stories today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 81 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Excellon Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Faraday Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.16 Friday. No news stories today.
Volatus Aerospace Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 60 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Fuerte Metals Corporation. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.16 Friday. No news stories today.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.10 Friday. No news stories today.
Golconda Gold Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 76 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.04 Friday. No news stories today.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Geomega Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 26 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 33.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Horizon Copper Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.95 Friday. No news stories today.
Helius Minerals Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 73 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Intrepid Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 62 cents Friday. No news stories today.
IMPACT Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39 cents Friday. No news stories today.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 Friday. No news stories today.
Kenadyr Metals Corp. (V.H) hit a new 52-week high of 43 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Kuya Silver Corporation (C) hit a new 52-week high of 47.5 cents Friday. No news stories today.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 57 cents Friday. No news stories today.
Luca Mining Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Friday. No news stories today.
Luxxfolio Holdings Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 71 cents Friday. No news stories today.
