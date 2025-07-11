India's U-20 Women Wrestlers Dominate Asia, Clinch Champions Trophy With 8 Medals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India's Under-20 women's team has once again demonstrated the immense power and prowess of Indian women in wrestling across the Asian region by winning the Champion Trophy in the 2025 Under-20 Asian Wrestling Championship in a resounding fashion at Bishkek in Kazakhstan.

With eight medals in 10 weight categories, including seven gold and one bronze, the Indian contingent secured the top position with 183 points, ahead of China (155 points).

Indian women wrestlers unstoppable

The team's stellar performance was headlined by seven women wrestlers who clinched gold medals after reaching the finals in their respective categories.

Saarika (53 kg) opened India's gold medal tally with an impressive journey, defeating a Kazakh wrestler (3-0) in the quarterfinals, Chinese Taipei by fall in the semis, and overcoming a tough Japanese opponent in the final with a thrilling 8-7 win. Reena (55 kg) continued the momentum, defeating a Kyrgyz wrestler by fall, blanking the Japanese opponent 11-0 in the semis, and pinning the Chinese wrestler in the final.

Neha Sharma (57 kg) showcased technical excellence throughout the tournament, defeating top contenders from Japan, Kyrgyzstan, and Korea. She claimed the gold with a commanding 8-0 win against China in the final. Anjali (62 kg) dominated her bracket, with victories over wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, and Kazakhstan before overpowering the Chinese finalist 10-0.

Muskan (65 kg) lived up to expectations, securing gold with a powerful performance against a Mongolian wrestler (6-0) in the final, following earlier wins by fall and technical superiority. Harshita (72 kg) was equally remarkable, defeating opponents from Mongolia and Kazakhstan with technical superiority and winning the final against Kyrgyzstan in the same fashion.

Kajal (76 kg) surprised everyone with a sensational run, pinning her Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan opponents before defeating Japan 6-2 in the final.

Ashlesha Kalyan (59 kg) added a bronze medal, beating the Kazakh wrestler through technical superiority in her final bout.

Unfortunately, Shruti (50 kg) narrowly missed the bronze, and Mansi Lather lost in the first round and did not advance to repechage.

Greco-Roman glory

Indian wrestlers also shone in the Greco-Roman style as Suraj (60 kg), Varun (63 kg), Rohit (87 kg), and Prince (82 kg) won medals.

Suraj (60 kg) clinched gold, defeating top wrestlers from Iran, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan - the final being a close 3-3 win on criteria. Varun (63 kg) secured silver, registering wins over China and Kazakhstan before narrowly losing to Kyrgyzstan in the final. Rohit (87 kg) brought home another silver, reaching the final with grit but falling short in the title clash. Prince (82 kg) and Naman (97 kg) added Bronze Medals, further strengthening India's medal tally.

With Freestyle bouts starting on Saturday, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is optimistic about yet another top finish, given India's strong line-up.

WFI extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire coaching staff, support personnel, and athletes. Special thanks were conveyed to the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, the Sports Authority of India, and the Ministry of External Affairs for their continuous support. WFI also acknowledged the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in New Delhi for expeditious visa facilitation.

This triumph is a testament to the growing dominance of Indian women in wrestling and reflects the success of focused training, robust support systems, and unshakable determination of our athletes.

List of the Medal Winners

Gold Medal Winners

Saarika (53 kg.) / WW

Reena (55 kg.) / WW

Neha Sharma (57 kg.) / WW

Anjali (62 kg.) / WW

Muskan (65 kg.) / WW

Harshita (72 kg.) / WW

Kajal (76 kg.) / WW

Suraj (60 kg.) / GR

Silver Medal Winners

Varun (63 kg.) / GR

Rohit (87 kg.) / GR

Bronze Medal Winners

Prince (82 kg.) / GR

Naman (97 kg.) / GR

Ashlesha Kalyan (59 kg.) / WW.