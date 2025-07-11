Hyundai Honored With 2025 Merit 'Gold' Award For Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. Research shows that using safety seats correctly can prevent injuries in children, and education is key to spreading awareness and adopting proper safety seat practices.
Through Hyundai Hope, the company partners with hospitals across the country to deliver child passenger safety education programs. Areas are chosen based on need and connection to Hyundai and its affiliates. Additionally, Hyundai partners with a local hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), to deliver a pedestrian safety program that teaches children how to navigate streets in high-traffic areas like Southern California safely.
Last year, Hyundai hosted a total of seven child safety seat events with partners including CHLA, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Children's of Alabama, and Children's Hospital of Savannah, in addition to other events the hospitals held on their own. In total, nearly 2,500 car seats were distributed and over 4,500 families received education on car seat and pedestrian safety. This initiative extends Hyundai's commitment to safety beyond manufacturing, complementing its development of award-winning vehicles.
The Merit Awards for business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment, and more. The Merit Awards are judged by journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff.
Hyundai Hope
Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit .
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report . For more information, visit .
