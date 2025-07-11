Hyundai Honored With 2025 Merit 'Gold' Award For Excellence In Corporate Social Responsibility

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Hyundai is honored to receive this award recognizing our commitment to safety through partnerships with leading children's hospitals nationwide," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety and quality officer, Hyundai Motor Group. "As an automaker, our responsibility extends beyond building safe, high-quality vehicles, it includes empowering parents with the knowledge and communities with the resources to protect their children on and around the road. Our child safety seat checks and pedestrian safety events play a vital role in teaching and promoting best practices that help prevent injuries and save lives."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly half of car and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used. Research shows that using safety seats correctly can prevent injuries in children, and education is key to spreading awareness and adopting proper safety seat practices.

Through Hyundai Hope, the company partners with hospitals across the country to deliver child passenger safety education programs. Areas are chosen based on need and connection to Hyundai and its affiliates. Additionally, Hyundai partners with a local hospital, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), to deliver a pedestrian safety program that teaches children how to navigate streets in high-traffic areas like Southern California safely.

Last year, Hyundai hosted a total of seven child safety seat events with partners including CHLA, Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Children's of Alabama, and Children's Hospital of Savannah, in addition to other events the hospitals held on their own. In total, nearly 2,500 car seats were distributed and over 4,500 families received education on car seat and pedestrian safety. This initiative extends Hyundai's commitment to safety beyond manufacturing, complementing its development of award-winning vehicles.

The Merit Awards for business were judged based on submissions that addressed leadership, innovation, positive work environment, and more. The Merit Awards are judged by journalists, executives, consultants, entrepreneurs, educators, and the Merit Awards staff.

