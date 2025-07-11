Punjab CM Mann Making Derogatory Remarks Against PM Modi, Says BJP Leader Chugh

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, July 11 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, on Friday, criticised Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for making derogatory and deeply irresponsible remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits.

Chugh said that when the Prime Minister of India "is being honoured on global platforms, it is not just a personal achievement, it is a moment of pride for every Indian. And anyone mocking that is mocking India".

"Bhagwant Mann's statement is not just shameful, it is filthy and unbecoming of a person holding a constitutional office. Punjab, the land of gurus and saints, deserves dignity, not this circus of loose talk," he noted.

"Where was Mann's so-called wisdom when his political boss Kejriwal was raising questions on India's armed forces, the surgical strikes, and even Operation Sindoor? If Mann has a spine, he should dare speak on those matters."

Chugh also pointed out the irony that at a time when Punjab is reeling under Aam Aadmi Party's tyrannous land pooling policy, when gangsters and mafias rule the streets, Chief Minister Mann is busy throwing dirt on the nation's image.

"He should first explain the unrest his policies have caused to Punjab's farmers and common citizens. Instead, he is busy deflecting attention with such disgraceful remarks."

Chugh said that CM Mann should apologise to the nation and resign for insulting the Prime Minister and disrespecting the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that comments made by what they called a "high state authority" on "India's relation with friendly countries from the Global South" were "irresponsible and regrettable," adding that they do not behove the state authority.

The statement by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal did not name the "high state authority" but came after Chief Minister Mann made a sarcastic comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's return to India from his five-nation tour, questioning the significance of his trips to countries with small populations.