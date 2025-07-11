Kingdom Bound Festival Returns To Six Flags Darien Lake July 28-30

Skillet at Kingdom Bound

Kingdom Bound 2025 will feature over 40 artists and speakers and is set to return to Six Flags Darien Lake on July 28-30 for the annual 3-day music festival.

- Kingdom Bound Festival Director Donna RussoBUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Kingdom Bound Festival, one of the largest and longest running Christian music festivals in North America, is set to return to Western New York's Six Flags Darien Lake on July 28-30 for the annual 3-day music festival. Tickets and accommodations packages are available now at KingdomBound . Kingdom Bound 2025 is presented by Houghton University .Kingdom Bound 2025 will feature over 40 artists and speakers including rising country music star Anne Wilson, 5-time GRAMMY-Nominee Matthew West, rock favorites Skillet, American Idol finalist Colton Dixon, and more across three stages. Making their festival debut this year are new artists Seph Schlueter, Riley Clemmons, Strings & Heart, and others. Every ticket to the festival also includes access to the rides and waterpark attractions of Six Flags Darien Lake. Special ticket discounts are available for Six Flags Darien Lake Season Pass Holders.“We are so excited to gather once again with friends from across the United States and Canada,” said Festival Director Donna Russo.“Kingdom Bound continues to bring families and friends together for three days filled with praise, teaching, fun, camping and Christ-Centered community.”The festival will also feature special events and activities for guests who stay on grounds including bonfires, movies, and late-night events. Limited accommodations packages are still available.More information about Kingdom Bound 2025, including the lineup, tickets, and accommodations information can be found at KingdomBound. Kingdom Bound 2025 is presented by Houghton University.###

Kingdom Bound 2025 Official Promo Video

