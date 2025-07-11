Hot Tech Innovators: ABI Research Names Pqshield, Cryptonext Security, PQ Solutions Among 8 Top Innovators In The Post Quantum Cryptography IP Market

NEW YORK, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ABI Research, a global technology intelligence firm, awarded eight cryptography providers a "Hot Tech Innovator" title for their contributions to the research and development of post-quantum cryptographic (PQC) building blocks including IP cores, libraries, and software implementations. Each company has been a key proponent in the advancement of PQC, driving towards commercialization through the development of the pioneering IP that will need to be incorporated into quantum-safe applications, systems, and devices.

"The progress in PQC standardization, with new US NIST standards announced in 2024, with more on the horizon, is finally unlocking commercial opportunities for those companies that have been working on productizing these standards through libraries and other IP assets," says Michela Menting, Senior Research Director at ABI Research. "These will be integrated into software and applications for use by enterprises, and by semiconductors and OEMs for integration into next generation devices in the coming era of cryptographically relevant quantum computers."

From an enterprise perspective, innovators such as CryptoNext Security offer an attractive solution, with a suite of tools including not only standardized PQC libraries and frameworks, but also a comprehensive discovery framework and remediation platform for cryptographic assets. The platform can integrate CryptoNext's PQC libraries (all of which have received NIST CAVP certification) to facilitate PQC migration for enterprises.

In a similar vein, InfoSec Global provides a management and orchestration platform for cryptographic assets, which includes the AgileSec SDK to integrate algorithms (including traditional as well as PQC) into enterprise applications. Recently acquired by Keyfactor, it will fold into the company's broader PKI and CLM product portfolio.

PQ Solutions is another highly influential player in the PQC space, with more than a decade of experience in research and development. It has productized a number of fully functional applications in the comms space, including a VPN solution, the messaging application PQChat and its identity authentication technology Nomidio. All incorporate advanced PQC and compliance security features, and are ready to use from an enterprise perspective.

Focusing more narrowly on the semiconductor space, PQShield is another top innovator, providing a range of hardware and software IP, as well as SDKs for highly specialized implementations, ranging from embedded to high performance. It is one of the only vendors to have already achieved FIPS 140-3 CMPV for its PQCryptoLib software IP (alongside NIST CAVP).

Similarly, PQSecure Technologies offers a broad array of available IP cores, both software and hardware, and its libraries have gone through the NIST CAVP process. It already has extensive development expertise in semiconductor integration, notably in defense-grade applications where safety and security are a top priority.

Secure-IC (Cadence Design Systems) is another innovator providing IP blocks for customization, alongside secure protocol engines, and complete Secure Elements. Notably, the Securyzr line of integrated Secure Elements includes all standardized PQC algorithms, and was the first globally to receive the NIST CAVP certification at the algorithm level for PQC.

Pure hardware IP provider Xiphera offers two dedicated PQC cores through the xQlave family, both boasting highly efficient implementations for FPGA devices. The hardware cores are specifically optimized for portability across different FPGA fabrics and ASIC process nodes.

Last, but not least, Quantropi is the final innovator in the list, offering the QiSpace software platform for PQC asymmetric and symmetric implementations, as well as a novel Entropy-as-a-Service. More specifically, its MASQ PQC libraries include both the NIST approved standards as well as proprietary implementations for more constrained environments where needed.

The ubiquity and diversity in usage of cryptographic assets means the PQC transition will require a vast number of algorithmic and protocol implementations to satisfy the many different use cases and applications in use today. No single provider will be able to offer a one-stop shop for the PQC transition, market diversification will be key. However, PQC is a complex discipline requiring a high level of knowledge and expertise. ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators for PQC IP highlights select, niche providers pioneering the post quantum cryptography space.

These findings are from ABI Research's Hot Tech Innovators: IP Cores, Cryptographic Libraries, and Software Development Kits report. This report is part of the company's Quantum Safe Technologies research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

