Russian Army Launches Two FAB Strikes On Kostiantynivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by Serhiy Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka city military administration, according to Ukrinform.

“On July 11, 2025, at 10:10 a.m., Russian occupiers once again struck the community's civilian infrastructure. Two enemy air strikes were carried out with FAB-250 bombs,” the community leader wrote.

He noted that there were no casualties among the civilian population as a result of this attack, but the building of an educational institution was damaged.

“This incident is yet another example of deliberate terror against the Ukrainian education system. Educational institutions, which are supposed to be centers of knowledge, development, and hope, are being turned into targets for missiles and bombs,” Horbunov emphasized.

He stressed that no aerial bomb“can destroy what lives in the heart of every Ukrainian - our identity, language, culture, and desire for freedom; on the contrary, every such act of aggression only strengthens our determination to fight for what is ours and to rebuild what has been destroyed.”

Horbunov once again called on all residents to evacuate in order to save their lives.

As reported, the Russian army killed seven residents of the Donetsk region yesterday, July 10, and nine more people were wounded.

Photo: unsplash