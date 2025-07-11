Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Sets Ambitious Target For Industry 4.0 Readiness By 2028

2025-07-11 08:11:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11.​ The goal is to ensure that more enterprises benefit from the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program by the year 2028, said the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

Addressing the Industry 4.0 Forum - Industry of the Future: Technology and Human Power in Baku, Jabbarov stated that last year the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program, led by the Azerbaijan Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR Azerbaijan), was implemented in pilot phase at several private companies.

“The primary aim of the program is to stimulate the adoption of advanced technologies with state support and, as a result, increase business efficiency and competitiveness. This year, we plan to expand the scope of the program and involve more participating enterprises.

The goal is to ensure that even more businesses can benefit from these opportunities by 2028. I invite industrial and manufacturing-oriented enterprises participating in the forum to learn more about the program and submit their applications through the official website 'industry4',” the minister said.

