SDP/SI Supports Robotics Innovators With Tailored Motor And Gear Solutions
Standard and configurable motor and gear options provide a clear path to rapid prototyping and early-stage product validation. These solutions reduce engineering time, lower initial investment, and offer modular flexibility through options such as varied gear ratios, encoder configurations, and mounting interfaces.
For applications requiring maximum torque density, compact dimensions, or integration with specialized designs, custom motor and gearing solutions are essential. SDP/SI's engineering team works closely with customers to develop systems that deliver superior performance and long-term reliability. While custom solutions may involve longer development timelines and higher upfront costs, the return on investment is realized through enhanced precision, reduced maintenance, and optimized system integration.
"Robotics companies today are under pressure to innovate quickly while delivering reliable, high-performance systems," said Simon Brazier, Director of Sales at Designatronics. "Our hybrid approach-combining configurable components with customization expertise-enables developers to meet those challenges head-on."
For companies developing next-generation robotic systems, partnering with a motion control expert like SDP/SI offers a strategic advantage from concept through production.
About Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI) a Designatronics company
Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D registered company, specializes in engineering, manufacturing, and assembly of mechanical and electromechanical subassemblies. Their capabilities include precision gears, high-quality mechanical components, and custom-engineered solutions. With over 100,000 standard inch and metric components available for quick delivery, SDP/SI supports a wide range of design needs.
About Designatronics
Founded in 1950, parent company Designatronics, Inc. oversees its brands-SDP/SI, QBC (Quality Bearings & Components), QTC Metric Gears and Wybur Tools -to deliver comprehensive mechanical and electromechanical solutions that add value across global markets.
SDP-SI News Release 059, 7.11.2025
250 Duffy Avenue, Hicksville, NY 11801 (516) 328-3300
SOURCE SDP/SI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment