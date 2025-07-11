403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nasdaq Forecast 11/07: Continues To Consolidate (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The NASDAQ 100 has been all over the place during the trading session here on Thursday, as we continue to see buyers come in on each and every dip. This is a market that previously had been very bullish, so the fact that we are sitting here grinding back and forth makes quite a bit of sense as we are trying to work off some of that excess froth. With this being the case, I like the idea of buying dips going forward, especially after the price action that we have seen during the day on Thursday.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment