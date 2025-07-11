Stonepeak Secures Strategic Co-Control Of IFCO Stake

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Stonepeak, a US-based infrastructure investor, has agreed to acquire a 50 per cent co-controlling stake in IFCO Group from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The transaction positions Stonepeak alongside European mid-market investor Triton, which will continue its existing 50 per cent ownership. Financial terms were not disclosed, and the deal remains subject to customary regulatory approvals, with completion targeted in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Founded in 1992, IFCO operates one of the world's largest reusable packaging container systems, managing over 400 million units and facilitating approximately 2.5 billion shipments of fresh food annually across more than 50 countries. This extensive network, supported by around 140 service centres, serves more than 18,000 growers and over 300 retailers, delivering substantial cost efficiencies, sustainability gains, and operational scalability compared to single-use packaging.

ADIA initially invested in IFCO's carve-out from Australian logistics group Brambles in 2019, following a $2.5 billion sale to Triton. Over the intervening years, IFCO has undergone a comprehensive strategic and operational transformation, including enhanced digitalisation and an expanded global footprint, setting the stage for this latest ownership transition.

IFCO's chief executive officer, Michael Pooley, praised the combined expertise of Stonepeak and Triton, emphasising that the new partnership will support growth and reinforce IFCO's“market leading position globally”. Nikolaus Woloszczuk, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak, described IFCO as a“critical component of the logistics infrastructure delivering fresh produce” and underlined the firm's commitment to accelerating the company's expansion-particularly in North America-as part of Stonepeak's broader infrastructure investment strategy.

Triton's co‐head of business services, Stephan Förschle, affirmed the firm's ongoing commitment to IFCO, signalling confidence in the combined vision with Stonepeak to deliver value through digitalisation and sustainability initiatives. Representing ADIA, executive director Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri noted that since the 2019 investment, IFCO had built“solid foundations for the future, based on strong operational performance and enhanced digital capabilities”.

See also Emirati Dominance Marks Abu Dhabi Grappling Grand Prix

Advisory teams have been engaged from both sides of the transaction. Citi and Morgan Stanley served as financial advisers to ADIA and Triton, with Bank of America also representing ADIA, while Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel. Stonepeak was advised by Citi financially and Kirkland & Ellis legally.

Analysts indicate that the deal could value IFCO at approximately €5.5 billion including debt, implying a consideration near €2 billion for the 50 per cent stake, according to Bloomberg. This valuation reflects IFCO's robust market position and future growth prospects in sustainable logistics.

The combination of Triton's deep sector knowledge and Stonepeak's infrastructure expertise-including its focus on transport, logistics, and digitalisation-positions IFCO to capitalise on rising demand for circular economy solutions in food supply chains. With container reuse gaining regulatory momentum and retailer focus on waste reduction intensifying, IFCO's closed-loop model is becoming increasingly central to sustainable logistics strategies.

Market observers expect this deal to reinforce growing investor interest in circular supply chain infrastructure, especially as environmental and governance factors shape capital allocation. The high valuation underscored by global advisory firms suggests confidence in IFCO's ability to deliver both financial returns and environmental impact through its RPC-based system.

The completion of this transaction in late 2025 will mark a significant milestone for all stakeholders. ADIA exits after six years of investment and strategic support. Triton remains, signalling continuity in governance and operation. Stonepeak enters as a long-term partner, with capital and network to help scale IFCO's platform further-particularly in North America.

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?