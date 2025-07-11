Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Tells Nicholai Sachdev: You Have Been Everything I Can Ask For In A Perfect Husband

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is now in the process of shooting for a Hollywood film, has penned an adorable post for her husband Nicholai Sachdev, saying he has been everything she could ask for in a perfect husband.

Varalaxmi's post came a week after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram timeline and posting a video shot during their wedding, Varalaxmi wrote, "One year down and forever to go. Happy anniversary my love... you have been everything I can ask for in a perfect husband.. you are my everything.. thank you for being you and the best husband a girl can ask for.. I love you Nicholai."

The actress further wrote, "Can't believe a year has gone by so quickly thanks to each one of you that took the time to wish us. We are truly blessed to have so much love around us."

She also thanked everybody present at her wedding for making the occasion special. She said, "Thank you to every single person that made our wedding the most memorable day in our lives @aaronobed_art @white"

On the work front, Varalaxmi, among other films, is now working on a Hollywood film alongside British actor Jeremy Irons.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who plays a pivotal role in the International film 'Rizana - A Caged Bird', had said that working alongside the Academy Award winner felt surreal.

Speaking about the film, Varalaxmi had said,"It is surreal to be working alongside Academy award winner Jeremy Irons. He is the voice of Scar from 'The Lion King', a film I adore to a point that I know all the dialogues by heart. To be making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true. He is such a respected actor not just in Hollywood, but in world cinema."

The actress also said that she was grateful for the chance to be directed by Chandran Rutnam, a pioneer who changed the face of film making in Sri Lanka and worldwide.

Directed by veteran director Chandran Rutnam and produced by Jagath Sumathipala, the film, which is being shot in Sri Lanka, is inspired by the true story of Rizana Nafeeq, who was beheaded in Saudi Arabia for allegedly killing a baby in her care in 2005. Vidushika Reddy plays the titular role of Rizana in the film.