Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District, Three Injured

Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District, Three Injured


2025-07-11 01:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the attack on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy struck the city center, in a residential area. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. Details are being clarified,” Terekhov wrote.

According to the mayor, a functioning medical facility was also affected, with windows blown out based on initial information.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov later provided further details.

“At 05:35, the enemy launched an attack, presumably using Shahed-type UAVs, on the Saltivka District of the city. A three-story building and a courtyard were hit. The structure sustained damage, and structural elements caught fire, with the blaze covering approximately 20 square meters,” Syniehubov posted on Telegram .

Subsequently, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration updated the casualty information: as of 06:30, one 64-year-old man was confirmed injured in the attack on Saltivka District.

At 06:47, Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of wounded had risen to two.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration later confirmed a total of three people injured.

Ukrinform reported that Russian forces also attacked Mykolaiv overnight, causing a fire in a suburban area.

