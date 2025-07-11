Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District, Three Injured
“The enemy struck the city center, in a residential area. Preliminary reports indicate casualties. Details are being clarified,” Terekhov wrote.
According to the mayor, a functioning medical facility was also affected, with windows blown out based on initial information.
Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov later provided further details.
“At 05:35, the enemy launched an attack, presumably using Shahed-type UAVs, on the Saltivka District of the city. A three-story building and a courtyard were hit. The structure sustained damage, and structural elements caught fire, with the blaze covering approximately 20 square meters,” Syniehubov posted on Telegram .
Subsequently, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration updated the casualty information: as of 06:30, one 64-year-old man was confirmed injured in the attack on Saltivka District.Read also: Number of injured in Kyiv rises to 26 after Russian attack
At 06:47, Ihor Terekhov reported that the number of wounded had risen to two.
The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration later confirmed a total of three people injured.
Ukrinform reported that Russian forces also attacked Mykolaiv overnight, causing a fire in a suburban area.
