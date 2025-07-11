403
Qatar Charity, IOFS Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Charity (QC) and the Islamic Organization for Food Security (IOFS), a specialized institution under the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a comprehensive framework for collaboration in key areas including food security, sustainable agriculture, and humanitarian initiatives across OIC member states.
The MoU was signed by Chief Global Operations Officer Nawaf Abdullah Al Hammadi and HE Ambassador and Director-General of the IOFS Berik Aryn.
This strategic agreement is designed to unify the efforts of both organizations in launching impactful development and humanitarian projects. These include the establishment of food banks, reducing food loss and waste, supporting livestock development, and promoting the exchange of agricultural expertise and innovative technologies. Special focus will be directed toward supporting the least developed countries within the OIC.
The MoU also outlines both parties' commitment to knowledge sharing, the development of measurable performance indicators, and the adherence to transparency and compliance with national and international regulations.
It allows for the creation of additional project specific implementation agreements and sets the stage for joint humanitarian and development efforts particularly under the IOFS's Food Security Program in Afghanistan ensuring the design and execution of targeted solutions to critical food security challenges facing vulnerable communities in Afghanistan and other regions.
Speaking after the signing, Al Hammadi said, "We are proud to partner with the Islamic Organization for Food Security in this important initiative. This agreement marks a significant milestone in our joint mission to fight hunger and promote sustainable agricultural development. It paves the way for impactful, high-quality projects that address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable populations."
In turn, HE Ambassador Aryn remarked, "This agreement with Qatar Charity marks a significant step forward in advancing coordinated responses to the urgent food security challenges facing many OIC Member States. Through this partnership, we aim to mobilize collective expertise and resources to deliver timely and effective assistance to vulnerable populations, while also contributing to the long-term strengthening of agricultural systems, institutional capacities, and regional resilience."
"IOFS remains committed to facilitating structured cooperation, food security policy dialogue, and strategic engagement across the OIC region," he added.
