Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District

Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District


2025-07-11 12:05:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the incident on Telegram :

“The enemy struck the city center, targeting a residential area. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. Details are being clarified.”

Terekhov added that the blast affected an operational medical facility, with initial reports indicating shattered windows.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov later provided additional details on Telegram :

“At 05:35 today, the enemy, preliminarily using Shahed-type UAVs, struck Saltivka District of Kharkiv. There was an impact on a three-story building and a courtyard. The building was damaged, and structural elements caught fire, covering approximately 20 square meters.”

According to him, no data on the wounded has been received yet.

Read also: Chuhuiv hit by seven russian drone strikes overnight

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also launched an overnight attack on Mykolaiv , where a fire broke out on the outskirts of the city.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN11072025000193011044ID1109787491

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search