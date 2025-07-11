Russian Strike Hits Residential Area In Kharkiv's Saltivka District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the incident on Telegram :

“The enemy struck the city center, targeting a residential area. Preliminary reports indicate there are casualties. Details are being clarified.”

Terekhov added that the blast affected an operational medical facility, with initial reports indicating shattered windows.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Syniehubov later provided additional details on Telegram :

“At 05:35 today, the enemy, preliminarily using Shahed-type UAVs, struck Saltivka District of Kharkiv. There was an impact on a three-story building and a courtyard. The building was damaged, and structural elements caught fire, covering approximately 20 square meters.”

According to him, no data on the wounded has been received yet.

Chuhuiv hit by seven russian drone strikes overnight

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces also launched an overnight attack on Mykolaiv , where a fire broke out on the outskirts of the city.

