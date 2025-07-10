Airbus Wave Analysis 10 July 2025

Airbus: ⬆️ Buy

– Airbus broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 190.00

Airbus recently broke the resistance zone lying between the resistance level 175.00 (which started the earlier sharp downward correction in March, as can be seen from the Airbus chart below) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave iii of the impulse 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from April.

Given the clear daily uptrend, Airbus can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 190.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave iii).