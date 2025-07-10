Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Airbus Wave Analysis 10 July 2025


2025-07-10 11:04:43
(MENAFN- FxPro)

Airbus: ⬆️ Buy

– Airbus broke resistance zone

– Likely to rise to resistance level 190.00

Airbus recently broke the resistance zone lying between the resistance level 175.00 (which started the earlier sharp downward correction in March, as can be seen from the Airbus chart below) and the resistance trendline of the daily up channel from May.

The breakout of this resistance zone accelerated the active short-term impulse wave iii of the impulse 3 of the intermediate impulse wave (3) from April.

-p src=/wp-content/themes/fxpro_news_2025/assets/images/etf/820x312_ETF_1_uk_75_eng.png>

Given the clear daily uptrend, Airbus can be expected to rise to the next resistance level 190.00 (target for the completion of the active impulse wave iii).

MENAFN10072025000156011031ID1109787329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search