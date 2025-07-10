Wuxi Apptec Issues Positive Profit Alert For The First Half Of 2025

SHANGHAI, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (stock code: SH/2359), a leading global pharmaceutical and life sciences technology platform company offering integrated, end-to-end new drug R&D and manufacturing services, has issued a Positive Profit Alert for the first half of 2025 and disclosed key operational data forecasts.

Important notice of the announcement are as follows:

WuXi AppTec maintains a laser focus on the Company's unique, integrated and end-to-end CRDMO (Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization) business model. In response to customers' ongoing demand for enabling services, the Company continues to enhance its capabilities and capacity, optimize production processes and improve operating efficiency. These factors are driving sustained long-term business growth, delivering highly efficient and exceptional services to customers and helping to bring groundbreaking therapies to patients worldwide.



Total revenue for the first half of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB20.80 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 20.6%, with revenue from Continuing Operations growing by approximately 24.2% year-over-year.

Adjusted non-IFRS net profit for the first half of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB6.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 44.4%.

Net profit after deducting non-recurring items[1] for the first half of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB5.58 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 26.5%. The growth rate compared to the adjusted non-IFRS net profit is mainly affected by exchange rate fluctuations. Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company[1] for the first half of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB8.56 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 101.9%, which includes the gain on partial disposal of associates. Basic earnings per share for the first half of 2025 is expected to be approximately RMB3.01, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 106.2%.

WuXi AppTec will provide additional details when the Company releases its results for the first half of 2025 on July 29, 2025.

For more information, please refer to the Company's related announcements: Positive Profit Alert .

[1] Net profit after deducting non-recurring items and net profit attributable to the owners of the Company are both prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises (CAS).

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer an integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients-one collaboration at a time. Learn more at

SOURCE WuXi AppTec

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED