403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tesla's Big A.I. Bet: Grok Integration Aims To Change How Drivers Use Cars
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk has announced that Tesla will soon add Grok, an artificial intelligence chatbot from his company xAI, to its vehicles.
This move comes as Tesla faces slowing sales and rising competition in the electric car market. Musk says Grok will be available to Tesla drivers as early as next week.
Grok is designed to let drivers talk to their cars in natural language, get real-time information, and control features with simple voice commands.
xAI, which created Grok, claims its latest version, Grok 4, performs better than some leading AI competitors in voice and problem-solving tasks. The timing of this rollout is important.
Tesla's sales have not met expectations this year. Other carmakers, like Ford and Mercedes-Benz, are also adding AI assistants to their vehicles. By bringing Grok to its cars, Tesla hopes to make its vehicles stand out with smarter technology.
Tesla and xAI have become more connected financially. Last year, xAI spent about $198 million on contracts with Tesla, with most of that going to buy Tesla's large Megapack energy storage systems.
xAI is now valued at $80 billion, while Tesla's market value changes with investor reactions to Musk's decisions. Grok's launch follows controversy. The chatbot recently posted antisemitic and offensive content online, drawing criticism from users and groups.
xAI responded by adding stricter controls to prevent hate speech and offensive material. Musk and his team have admitted the problem and say they are working on fixes.
Despite the backlash, Tesla's stock rose 2.8% after the Grok announcement. Investors seem to believe that adding advanced AI could help Tesla recover momentum.
This move shows how carmakers now see AI as key to attracting buyers and staying ahead in a fast-changing market. Tesla's Grok integration is a clear bet that smarter, more interactive cars are the future.
The company must now prove that its AI can be both useful and safe for drivers. The results will shape not only Tesla's next chapter but also how people everywhere interact with their vehicles.
This move comes as Tesla faces slowing sales and rising competition in the electric car market. Musk says Grok will be available to Tesla drivers as early as next week.
Grok is designed to let drivers talk to their cars in natural language, get real-time information, and control features with simple voice commands.
xAI, which created Grok, claims its latest version, Grok 4, performs better than some leading AI competitors in voice and problem-solving tasks. The timing of this rollout is important.
Tesla's sales have not met expectations this year. Other carmakers, like Ford and Mercedes-Benz, are also adding AI assistants to their vehicles. By bringing Grok to its cars, Tesla hopes to make its vehicles stand out with smarter technology.
Tesla and xAI have become more connected financially. Last year, xAI spent about $198 million on contracts with Tesla, with most of that going to buy Tesla's large Megapack energy storage systems.
xAI is now valued at $80 billion, while Tesla's market value changes with investor reactions to Musk's decisions. Grok's launch follows controversy. The chatbot recently posted antisemitic and offensive content online, drawing criticism from users and groups.
xAI responded by adding stricter controls to prevent hate speech and offensive material. Musk and his team have admitted the problem and say they are working on fixes.
Despite the backlash, Tesla's stock rose 2.8% after the Grok announcement. Investors seem to believe that adding advanced AI could help Tesla recover momentum.
This move shows how carmakers now see AI as key to attracting buyers and staying ahead in a fast-changing market. Tesla's Grok integration is a clear bet that smarter, more interactive cars are the future.
The company must now prove that its AI can be both useful and safe for drivers. The results will shape not only Tesla's next chapter but also how people everywhere interact with their vehicles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment