Kingfood Releases Urgent Consumer Advisory On Safe Food Handling After Fire And Smoke Exposure

New report reveals how fire and smoke can contaminate common household foods, urging Americans to take immediate food safety precautions after fire-related events.

As fire-related incidents surge across the U.S., KingFood, a leading food safety resource, has released an urgent advisory warning homeowners and commercial kitchens about the hidden dangers of food contamination during smoke cleanup.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments responded to over 1.5 million fire-related calls in 2023, many involving residential and food-service settings. Yet while structural damage and smoke inhalation receive the most attention, the threat to food safety is often dangerously underestimated.

In its newly released consumer guide, titled“What You Should Know About Food Contamination During Smoke Cleanup,” KingFood details how smoke particles, ash, and chemical residues can compromise the safety of food items-even those that seem unaffected on the surface.

“Most people don't realize that toxic compounds in smoke-like benzene, dioxins, and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons-can settle invisibly on food and food packaging,” said Laura Jennings, Senior Food Safety Analyst at KingFood.“Even canned goods or sealed containers may be unsafe if exposed to intense heat or chemicals during fire suppression.”

Data from the FDA warns that food exposed to heat, smoke, or firefighting chemicals must be discarded immediately to avoid serious health risks. And with the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) reporting a 12% increase in residential exposure to wildfire smoke in the last year alone, the risk to household pantries is more pressing than ever.

KingFood's new advisory outlines practical, expert-approved steps to help homeowners and restaurant staff assess and manage food safety after a fire. These include:



Disposing of any open or unpackaged food.

Checking packaging for warping or residue.

Using gloves when handling potentially contaminated goods. Conducting a full pantry and refrigerator audit before restocking.

“Food safety doesn't end at the fridge door,” added Jennings.“After a fire or smoke event, cleaning up the air and walls isn't enough-you must address what's in your kitchen cabinets too.”

With fire seasons growing longer and more destructive due to climate change, KingFood encourages individuals and businesses to adopt preventative food safety protocols and to stay informed through reliable resources.

About KingFood

KingFood is a trusted online platform dedicated to food safety awareness, education, and practical guidance. From contamination risks to nutritional insights, KingFood delivers science-backed content that helps consumers and professionals make informed decisions about the food they store, cook, and serve.