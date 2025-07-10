AUD/USD Signal Today 10/07: Bearish Outlook (Chart)
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6400. Add a stop-loss at 0.6590. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6590. Add a stop-loss at 0.6400.
The view is that the existing data does not show these tariffs having a major impact on the country's inflation. Looking ahead, the only data to watch on Thursday will be the upcoming initial and continuing jobless claims numbers from the United States.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD exchange rate has been in a gradual rise in the past few months. It has moved from a low of 0.6345 to 0.6535, forming an ascending channel.The pair has moved above the 50-day moving average and the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. However, the MACD and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) have formed a bearish divergence pattern.Therefore, th pair will likely have a bearish breakdown in the coming weeks, with the next key support level to watch being the psychological point at 0.6400. A move above the year-to-date high of 0.6590 will invalidate the bearish view.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? Here's a list of the best brokers FX trading Australia to choose from.
