Regional Industrial Development Corp (RIDC) Comments On Innovation Summit In Pittsburgh, Featuring Pres Trump, July 15

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Pittsburgh poised to be a global force, says economic development group

- Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of RIDCPITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Pittsburgh is now at the forefront of a new innovation economy, with a strong foundation already in place for new technology in fields ranging from energy to life sciences to robotics and artificial intelligence,” said Donald F. Smith, Jr., President of the Regional Industrial Development Corporation (RIDC).The Energy and Innovation Summit, convened by Senator McCormick , will feature President Trump and will bring together the world's top leaders in energy and AI, alongside the biggest global investors, labor and trades leaders, and government officials, to showcase Pennsylvania's incredible potential to power the AI revolution.“What visitors will find is a region that is fueling the growth of innovation-based industries, with Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh and others spearheading an entrepreneurial mindset and creating not only new technologies but the entrepreneurs and workforce to commercialize them.“With the leadership and support of President Trump, Senator McCormick and other statewide leaders, and with economic development organizations like RIDC rebuilding old industrial sites into state-of-the-art innovation campuses, Pittsburgh is poised to grow into a global force.”RIDC reconfigures and redevelops old, often neglected industrial sites to create homes for job creating businesses in the region. With 8,500 people supported by companies in its nearly 8 million square foot portfolio of buildings, it is a leading policy advocate for pro-growth policies, particularly focused on innovation industries.

