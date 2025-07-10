Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 25 New Strategies From Seven Leading Asset Management Firms

GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck Join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 25 new strategies from seven leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,553 strategies from 323 distinguished asset management firms.

Newcomers GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck respectively added global ADR and U.S. equity strategies, overlay and hedged equity strategies, and real asset, thematic, and asset allocation ETF strategies. Allspring Global Investments, F/m Investments, Innovator Capital Management, and T. Rowe Price also expanded their current offerings to respectively include custom equity and emerging markets strategies, a municipal bond ladder strategy, a buffered ETF strategy, and a suite of equity blend strategies.

The full list of new strategies includes:



Allspring Global Investments



SMArt Custom Blend

SMArt Emerging Markets

F/m Investments

Genoa Enhanced Muni Bond Ladder

GQG Partners



Global ADR



U.S. Equity

U.S. Equity Value

Innovator Capital Management

Capital Shield 100% Buffer

Liquid Strategies



Core Bond Overlay



Hedged Large Cap Equity



Hedged Premium Income

Large Cap Equity Overlay

T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.



100 Equity Blend Model Portfolio



20/80 Blend Model Portfolio



40/60 Blend Model Portfolio



60/40 Blend Model Portfolio



80/20 Blend Model Portfolio

U.S. Equity Blend ETF Model Portfolio

VanEck



Real Assets



Select Opportunities



Wealth Builder Core Aggressive



Wealth Builder Core Conservative



Wealth Builder Core Moderate



Wealth Builder Plus Aggressive



Wealth Builder Plus Conservative Wealth Builder Plus Moderate

Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "With the third quarter officially underway, SMArtX is excited to highlight the continued growth of our Manager Marketplace! Our platform now offers even more strategies from respected asset managers. This expansion means more opportunities for asset managers to differentiate their offerings and for advisors to craft tailored portfolios for their clients. We're ready for an impactful quarter ahead!"

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,553 strategies offered by our 323 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.

