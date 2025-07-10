Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 25 New Strategies From Seven Leading Asset Management Firms


2025-07-10 01:44:30
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck Join the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 25 new strategies from seven leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,553 strategies from 323 distinguished asset management firms.

Newcomers GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck respectively added global ADR and U.S. equity strategies, overlay and hedged equity strategies, and real asset, thematic, and asset allocation ETF strategies. Allspring Global Investments, F/m Investments, Innovator Capital Management, and T. Rowe Price also expanded their current offerings to respectively include custom equity and emerging markets strategies, a municipal bond ladder strategy, a buffered ETF strategy, and a suite of equity blend strategies.

The full list of new strategies includes:

  • Allspring Global Investments
    • SMArt Custom Blend
    • SMArt Emerging Markets
  • F/m Investments
    • Genoa Enhanced Muni Bond Ladder
  • GQG Partners
    • Global ADR
    • U.S. Equity
    • U.S. Equity Value
  • Innovator Capital Management
    • Capital Shield 100% Buffer
  • Liquid Strategies
    • Core Bond Overlay
    • Hedged Large Cap Equity
    • Hedged Premium Income
    • Large Cap Equity Overlay
  • T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
    • 100 Equity Blend Model Portfolio
    • 20/80 Blend Model Portfolio
    • 40/60 Blend Model Portfolio
    • 60/40 Blend Model Portfolio
    • 80/20 Blend Model Portfolio
    • U.S. Equity Blend ETF Model Portfolio
  • VanEck
    • Real Assets
    • Select Opportunities
    • Wealth Builder Core Aggressive
    • Wealth Builder Core Conservative
    • Wealth Builder Core Moderate
    • Wealth Builder Plus Aggressive
    • Wealth Builder Plus Conservative
    • Wealth Builder Plus Moderate

Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "With the third quarter officially underway, SMArtX is excited to highlight the continued growth of our Manager Marketplace! Our platform now offers even more strategies from respected asset managers. This expansion means more opportunities for asset managers to differentiate their offerings and for advisors to craft tailored portfolios for their clients. We're ready for an impactful quarter ahead!"

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,553 strategies offered by our 323 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.

SOURCE SMArtX Advisory Solutions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN10072025003732001241ID1109785671

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search