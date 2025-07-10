Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 25 New Strategies From Seven Leading Asset Management Firms
GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck Join the SMArtX Platform
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 25 new strategies from seven leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,553 strategies from 323 distinguished asset management firms.
Newcomers GQG Partners, Liquid Strategies, and VanEck respectively added global ADR and U.S. equity strategies, overlay and hedged equity strategies, and real asset, thematic, and asset allocation ETF strategies. Allspring Global Investments, F/m Investments, Innovator Capital Management, and T. Rowe Price also expanded their current offerings to respectively include custom equity and emerging markets strategies, a municipal bond ladder strategy, a buffered ETF strategy, and a suite of equity blend strategies.
The full list of new strategies includes:
-
Allspring Global Investments
-
SMArt Custom Blend
SMArt Emerging Markets
-
Genoa Enhanced Muni Bond Ladder
-
Global ADR
U.S. Equity
U.S. Equity Value
-
Capital Shield 100% Buffer
-
Core Bond Overlay
Hedged Large Cap Equity
Hedged Premium Income
Large Cap Equity Overlay
-
100 Equity Blend Model Portfolio
20/80 Blend Model Portfolio
40/60 Blend Model Portfolio
60/40 Blend Model Portfolio
80/20 Blend Model Portfolio
U.S. Equity Blend ETF Model Portfolio
-
Real Assets
Select Opportunities
Wealth Builder Core Aggressive
Wealth Builder Core Conservative
Wealth Builder Core Moderate
Wealth Builder Plus Aggressive
Wealth Builder Plus Conservative
Wealth Builder Plus Moderate
Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said, "With the third quarter officially underway, SMArtX is excited to highlight the continued growth of our Manager Marketplace! Our platform now offers even more strategies from respected asset managers. This expansion means more opportunities for asset managers to differentiate their offerings and for advisors to craft tailored portfolios for their clients. We're ready for an impactful quarter ahead!"
For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,553 strategies offered by our 323 distinguished asset management firms.
About SMArtX Advisory Solutions
SMArtX Advisory Solutions delivers award-winning UMA technology through a cloud-native, modular platform for RIAs, asset managers, and FinTech firms. Its scalable solutions streamline workflows, and modernize managed accounts infrastructure with innovative, configurable technology for trading, billing, and investment distribution.
