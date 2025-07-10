Emshape® Neo Plus: The Ultimate Body Sculpting Machine For Muscle Strengthening, Fat Reduction, And Skin Tightening

A patient undergoing a non-invasive body sculpting treatment using the EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS, achieving fat reduction and muscle strengthening for a total body transformation.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS provides cutting-edge technology advancements designed to make supra-maximal muscle workouts more comfortable and more powerful & effective than ever before.

Rejuva Fresh® LLC, a top United States developer in the aesthetic medical device industry, introduces new enhancements for EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS, a revolutionary powerful technology that makes non-invasive body contouring practically effortless.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS redefines body contouring with enhanced RF and electromagnetic pulse technology.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS builds upon the legacy of Rejuva Fresh®'s highly successful PROFESSIONAL EMSHAPE® NEO body technology, showcasing the uniquely effective collaboration between Rejuva Fresh® and select top-rated global aesthetic equipment manufacturers. In recent years, through such innovative collaboration, Rejuva Fresh® has successfully improved upon various well known aesthetic technologies by introducing new enhanced energy delivery methods, resulting in better performance and better results for patients. Rejuva Fresh®'s commitment to constant innovation combined with comprehensive and reliable client support has made Rejuva Fresh® the go to supplier in recent years for medical spas and clinics worldwide.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is a shining example of Rejuva Fresh®'s ability to improve upon famous established tech and offer machines to buyers at very attractive moderate prices. As their website About Us page accurately mentions, "Rejuva Fresh® is here to transform the aesthetic space. Our machines are competitively priced and can outperform the most expensive equipment." EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is truly the next level up in body sculpting. Designed for maximum efficacy, this innovative product offers increased output power and increased magnetic flux density per applicator, as well as more tailored treatments for a diverse range of body types. Experience the ultimate in fat reduction and muscle building with EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS provides a comprehensive solution that targets fat reduction and muscle strengthening, while also enhancing toning and firming.

Transform your body with EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS, the ultimate body contouring device that offers a comprehensive solution to slim down, tone up and strengthen muscles.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is an innovative non-invasive body contouring solution designed to specifically target fat and sculpt muscles for a personalized total body transformation.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is designed to tackle the ongoing obstacles of reaching desired body goals, providing a complete approach, which involves targeting fat reduction using radio frequency energy (RF) and high intensity concentrated electromagnetic muscle training (HICMMT). These techniques can be administered individually or simultaneously during a single session.

The newest version of EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS uses Rejuva Fresh®'s exclusive upgraded Thermal & Electromagnetic Pulse (TEP) technology to deliver much higher frequency of magnetic energy delivery compared to all other options on the market. Additionally, EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS's radio frequency energy (RF) now uses their exclusive DEEP STRETCH technology to deliver more optimized heat and frequency, resulting in more uniform fat reduction, deeper penetration, as well as ability to treat of a high volume of fat without overheating the skin.

All of these improvements make EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS the obvious choice for medspas, clinics and anyone wanting to enjoy the most powerful noninvasive aesthetic and wellness technology, which works on the muscle, fat and skin simultaneously for superior results. With Rejuva Fresh®'s recent upgrades, the EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS procedure became more intense and more comfortable. Now more that ever, patients can maximize their workout results with the powerful muscle contractions, induced by cutting-edge, concentrated electromagnetic waves. Each of the four applicators can be individually programmed to target multiple areas of the body at the same time, providing highly efficient results.

"Our company constantly strives to develop new methods for using non-invasive technologies to sculpt the body. Our close partnership and exclusive relationships with key Asian manufacturers has resulted in our EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS machine exceeding expectations from both providers and patients, and becoming the most effective electromagnetic body sculpting instrument on the market today, thanks to innovative measures implemented.", shared Huapei Cai, General Manager of Rejuva Fresh LLC Asia Pacific.

EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS provides tailored treatment options specific to a patient's individual physique and desired outcome. Patients can anticipate a personalized treatment plan that can be modified throughout their journey to wellness, with an average of 8 sessions recommended at 3-5 day intervals. EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS offers unparalleled results without the time commitment and discomfort of traditional methods. Experience minimal treatment time and downtime, seamlessly incorporating into your regular routine.

The rising demand for semaglutide and similar weight loss medications, namely Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy, and Zepbound, has had a noticeable effect on the body market, specifically on aesthetic providers. Short-term weight loss can result in consequences such as surplus skin, irregular distribution of fat, and decreased muscle mass. To combat these downsides, body contouring treatments are often suggested, EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is considered the top choice because it effectively tackles these issues. The machine also includes a pelvic therapy cushion to improve the patient's overall experience. EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is a valuable addition in maintaining and extending weight loss outcomes, providing a long-term solution for overall body health.

"The field of body shaping and weight-loss has been permanently altered due to the widespread availability of injectable weight loss medications.," commented Polly Jacobs, Rejuva Fresh Founder and CEO. "As the use of remedies increases in popularity, providers are turning to holistic programs that integrate non-invasive aesthetic technology to address unwanted side effects and issues with sustained usage. This approach aims to alleviate any negative effects while still offering powerful and highly effective solutions. EMSHAPE® NEO PLUS is a cutting-edge solution that strategically targets fat and effectively trains muscles, all in a single device designed to cater to the diverse needs throughout an individual's weight loss journey."

About Rejuva Fresh, LLC.

Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic company based in the United States that prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology and top-notch customer assistance. Rejuva Fresh®'s product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients in every aesthetics category as well as fitness, health and wellness, thanks to our independent business model and strong partnerships with top factories worldwide. Invest in our scientifically developed devices and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.

For more information, visit: .

