Casa Beauty Launches In Toa Payoh, Elevating Boutique Skincare In The Heartlands

- Rebecca Boon. Salon ManagerSINGAPORE, CENTRAL SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bringing 22 years of award-winning expertise from Tampines, Casa Beauty Toa Payoh introduces premium facials, scar-free skin tag removal, and advanced skin boosters featuring Fusion Meso F-XFC.Casa Beauty, one of Singapore's most beloved boutique facial salons, proudly announces the grand opening of its second outlet in Toa Payoh, just a 5-minute walk from Braddell MRT. This marks an exciting new chapter for the Tampines-rooted brand, long trusted for its personalised facials,“one session is all it takes” skin tag removals, and award-winning skincare solutions.With this expansion, Casa Beauty brings its signature warmth, expertise, and premium service offerings to residents of Toa Payoh and neighbouring Bishan. At the heart of the new location is a strong push into next-generation, non-invasive aesthetic skincare-particularly Fusion Meso skin boosters for the face, hair, and body, with a special focus on the breakthrough formula F-XFC for total skin rejuvenation and glow.Casa Beauty Toa PayohA 22-Year Legacy, Now in Toa PayohFounded in 2003, Casa Beauty first established its name in Tampines as a hidden gem for those who value quality, consistency, and real skin results. Over the past two decades, the salon has built a loyal clientele who see Casa as more than just a beauty destination-it's a community.Known for its long-serving therapists, intimate cabin setups, and use of luxury European skincare brands like JYUNKA, Maria Galland, Inspira, and Meso Fusion, Casa Beauty has stayed true to its core values: excellence, honesty, and a deeply personal approach to skincare.Now, with the opening of Casa Beauty Toa Payoh, this tradition of care continues.Spotlight on Fusion Meso: Skin Boosters for Face, Hair & BodyCasa Beauty Toa Payoh is proud to be among the first salons in the heartlands to offer Fusion Meso's high-performance skin booster range, especially the F-XFC vial. Designed to rival injectables, Fusion Meso treatments use gentle meso-needling and powerful peptide cocktails to target ageing skin, dullness, fine lines, and hair loss - all with zero downtime..Fusion Meso F-XFC+ for Face: Helps improve skin texture, hydration, firmness, and radiance..Fusion F Hair Men :Targets thinning hair and receding hairlines with a scalp-repairing growth complex..Fusion Meso Mesomatrix: Repair and raise acne scars to smooth surface. On the body, it lightens stretchmarks.Unlike traditional aesthetic procedures that require needles and downtime, Fusion Meso delivers visible results with a non-invasive and comfortable technique.“Our customers want real results, but without the stress or pain of medical procedures,” says the Casa team.“Fusion Meso has become a game-changer - especially the F-XFC range. Whether you want to glow, tighten, or regrow, this is the future of skinboosting.”Facial Singapore -Now redefined at Casa Beauty Toa Payoh.Singapore's Trusted Name in Skin Tag RemovalAlongside facials and boosters, Casa Beauty has also built a reputation for scar-free, gentle skin tag removal, which is now available at the Toa Payoh branch. With nearly 20 years of experience in removing skin tags across delicate areas - including the eyelids, neck, inner thighs, and underarms - the team performs this treatment daily with a focus on comfort and visible clarity.Whether you're dealing with a single tag or multiple blemishes, clients often walk out with immediate results and no need for downtime.Skin tag removal Singapore - safe, effective, and handled by experts who care.A Beauty Salon That Feels Like HomeWhat sets Casa Beauty apart - and what Toa Payoh residents can now experience - is the people-first culture. Many of the therapists have been with Casa since their teens, growing alongside clients, learning from master therapists, and upgrading their skills through international beauty diplomas and technology masterclasses.To mark the Toa Payoh opening, Casa received an overwhelming outpouring of support from regulars and partners alike. Dozens of flower stands lined the entrance, including messages from long-time customers, local professionals, and beauty associations - a testament to the trust built over decades.“At Casa Beauty, our clients aren't just faces - they're people we grow with. With Toa Payoh, we're bringing decades of knowledge and the latest aesthetic tech like Fusion Meso to serve the next generation better,” says the founder of Casa Beauty.Premium Treatments, Down-to-Earth PricingCasa Beauty believes in making professional skincare accessible yet luxurious. That's why prices remain friendly despite using top-tier brands from France, Germany, and Spain. The salon maintains full quality control, thanks to its small size and family-style team.From painless blackhead and acne extractions to hot mask facials using Maria Galland, and the latest in aesthetic-grade skin boosters, every treatment is designed to feel both indulgent and results-driven.Visit Casa Beauty Toa Payoh📍 Casa Beauty Toa Payoh95 Toa Payoh Lorong 4, #01-60, Singapore 310095📞 Tel: 6047 0211 | WhatsApp: 8221 6375📍 Casa Beauty TampinesBlock 477 Tampines Street 43, #01-162, Singapore 520477📞 Tel: 6587 4889 | WhatsApp: 9647 1119📍 View Toa Payoh on Google MapsAbout Casa BeautyCasa Beauty is a boutique facial salon brand in Singapore with over 22 years of expertise. Known for their gentle skin tag removal, personalised facials, and commitment to quality, Casa Beauty operates branches in Tampines and now Toa Payoh. Their treatments use internationally acclaimed skincare brands and the latest noninvasive technologies to deliver beautiful results for all skin types.

