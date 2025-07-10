Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market To Surpass USD 1114.54 Million By 2032 Demand Driven By Expanding Applications In Personal Care, Construction, And Pharmaceuticals
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 202 4
|USD 754.63 million
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 1,114.54 million
|CAGR
|CAGR of 5.00% From 2025 to 2032
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025-2032
|Historical Data
|2021-2023
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Drivers
| . Growing regulatory push to phase out synthetic dyes accelerates Hydroxyethyl Cellulose Market growth.
. Increased Consumer Demand for Sustainable and Natural Cosmetic Colorants Drive Market Trends.
By Grade
The cosmetic grade hydroxyethyl cellulose led the market in 2024, with a 40.6% share, due to significant usage of the product in personal care and cosmetic preparation. This grade is used due to its ideal thickening, emulsifying, and film-forming ability, suitable for improving the texture, stability, and sensory properties of products like shampoos, conditioners, facial cleansers, lotions, and gels. As consumers become more aware and demanding about the cosmetic products they buy, the market for clean-label, bio-based, and sulfate-free products is rising rapidly, and thus, cosmetic manufacturers are using natural and non-irritating products like hydroxyethyl cellulose according to changing trends of the market.
By Viscosity
The high viscosity grades of hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) account for 47.3% of the total market share in 2024 due to the balance provided in terms of thickening efficiency, solubility, and multi-purpose capabilities. This viscosity range is especially popular in personal care product categories such as shampoo, lotion, and cream, as it lends a smooth texture, great spreading, and a uniform performance without causing formulas to become thick or tacky.
By Application
In 2024, the hydroxyethyl cellulose market for waterborne paints and coatings accounted for more than a quarter of the overall share, 26.4% of the hydroxyethyl cellulose market, as the coatings sector around the globe continues to transition towards sustainable low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) solutions. In these formulations, Hydroxyethyl cellulose helps as a basis, in which it serves as a thickener, stabilizer, and rheology modifier to achieve consistent viscosity, better flow, and sag resistance.
Regional Analysis
In 2024, the Asia Pacific region led the hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) market and was also the most rapidly growing region, holding around 38.1% of the global share. The dominance of the region is fueled by the high advancement in construction, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries, especially in developing countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Indonesia. Increasing urbanization and the vast development of circular economy-associated infrastructure in these countries have substantially increased the consumption of HEC in cement-based materials, tile adhesives, and wall finishes. At the same time, increasing consumer awareness and rise in disposable incomes have raised the demand for cosmetics and personal care products, in which HEC is commonly used as a thickener and stabilizer.
Recent Developments
- In April 2025 , Ashland Global Holdings Inc. announced the expansion of its cellulose ether production facility in Nanjing, China, aiming to meet growing regional demand for HEC in the personal care and pharma sectors. In December 2024 , Dow Chemical introduced a next-generation hydroxyethyl cellulose under its DOWSILTM brand, designed specifically for enhanced performance in sulfate-free shampoo formulations.
