Kuwait's Deputy Chief Of Staff Discusses With Airbus Executives Joint Interests


2025-07-10 10:02:56
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discuss, Thursday, with Airbus Executive Vice President International an Executive Committee Member Wouter van Wersch topics of mutual interests.
In a statement by the General Staff, the meeting touched on enhancing cooperation as well as reviewing key of mutual issues.
Chief of Staff for Armament and Equipment in the Kuwaiti Army Brigadier General Sheikh Khalifa Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Air Force Commander Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Al-Hamdan attended the meeting. (end)
