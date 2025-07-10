403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait's Deputy Chief Of Staff Discusses With Airbus Executives Joint Interests
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 10 (KUNA) -- Deputy Chief of Staff of the Kuwaiti Army Vice Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discuss, Thursday, with Airbus Executive Vice President International an Executive Committee Member Wouter van Wersch topics of mutual interests.
In a statement by the General Staff, the meeting touched on enhancing cooperation as well as reviewing key of mutual issues.
Chief of Staff for Armament and Equipment in the Kuwaiti Army Brigadier General Sheikh Khalifa Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Air Force Commander Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Al-Hamdan attended the meeting. (end)
ajr
In a statement by the General Staff, the meeting touched on enhancing cooperation as well as reviewing key of mutual issues.
Chief of Staff for Armament and Equipment in the Kuwaiti Army Brigadier General Sheikh Khalifa Al-Sabah and Kuwait's Air Force Commander Brigadier General Pilot Mohammad Al-Hamdan attended the meeting. (end)
ajr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Polemos Launches $PLMS Token On MEXC And Uniswap, Advancing Web3 Gaming Infrastructure
- Moca Foundation Announces Moca Chain For Self-Sovereign, Privacy-Preserving Identity And User Verification
- BTCC Exchange Celebrates 14Th Anniversary With Launch Of First-Ever User Badge Program
CommentsNo comment