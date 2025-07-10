Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Chinese representative calls on Houthi to stop attacking vessels in Red Sea

Chinese representative calls on Houthi to stop attacking vessels in Red Sea


2025-07-10 09:50:59
(MENAFN) A Chinese representative at the UN has called on Yemen's Houthi forces to stop launching attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, expressing serious concern over the growing threat to maritime security in the region.

Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, condemned the recent armed assaults on two cargo ships and urged the Houthis to adhere to international maritime laws. He emphasized the need to respect the navigation rights of all countries and to ensure the safety of global shipping lanes in the Red Sea.

Geng also voiced alarm over the latest escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and Israel, warning of an increasingly dangerous situation. “We call on all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to refrain from actions that escalate tensions,” he said.

He further encouraged all sides involved in the Yemen conflict to show political resolve, improve communication, and work toward building mutual trust. Geng stressed the importance of laying the groundwork for a comprehensive political solution to the long-running crisis in Yemen.

MENAFN10072025000045017281ID1109784890

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search