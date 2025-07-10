403
Chinese representative calls on Houthi to stop attacking vessels in Red Sea
(MENAFN) A Chinese representative at the UN has called on Yemen's Houthi forces to stop launching attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, expressing serious concern over the growing threat to maritime security in the region.
Speaking at a Security Council meeting, Geng Shuang, China’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, condemned the recent armed assaults on two cargo ships and urged the Houthis to adhere to international maritime laws. He emphasized the need to respect the navigation rights of all countries and to ensure the safety of global shipping lanes in the Red Sea.
Geng also voiced alarm over the latest escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and Israel, warning of an increasingly dangerous situation. “We call on all parties to exercise calm and restraint and to refrain from actions that escalate tensions,” he said.
He further encouraged all sides involved in the Yemen conflict to show political resolve, improve communication, and work toward building mutual trust. Geng stressed the importance of laying the groundwork for a comprehensive political solution to the long-running crisis in Yemen.
