Sweet Robo And Roboburger Announce Strategic Partnership To Redefine Automated Dining

RoboBurger's fully automated machine grills and assembles fresh burgers.

A customer enjoys a freshly made RoboBurger.

Sweet Robo and RoboBurger team up to transform automated dining with new hot food tech and expanded market reach.

- Piny Vind, Founder & CEO of Sweet RoboBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sweet Robo , a global leader in interactive vending robotics, has officially partnered with RoboBurger , the pioneering company behind the world's first fully automated burger machine. The alliance marks a significant leap in food tech, combining Sweet Robo's entertainment-driven automation with RoboBurger's patented hot food innovation.As part of the partnership, Piny Vind, Founder and CEO of Sweet Robo, will assume the role of President at RoboBurger. Vind will lead efforts to scale operations and bring a new, next-generation RoboBurger machine to market. The upgraded model is already in development and will feature major advancements in performance, design, and operational efficiency."This partnership is a natural fit," said Vind. "Sweet Robo has always believed in blending automation with joy. RoboBurger takes that philosophy into hot food. We are thrilled to expand our capabilities and help define what automated dining looks like for the future."Audley Wilson, Founder and CEO of RoboBurger, added, "We go together like sweet and savory. With Piny and the Sweet Robo team, we gain years of robotic‐retail expertise that will accelerate our vision for accessible, chef‐quality burgers on demand around the globe. We're building something truly transformative."RoboBurger's machines are fully autonomous burger kitchens in a box, capable of grilling, assembling, and serving hot burgers in minutes. With patents protecting the technology and strong demand across high-traffic venues, the company is poised for rapid growth.Together, Sweet Robo and RoboBurger plan to expand placement into airports, universities, malls, arenas, and other hospitality environments where quick service and high engagement matter most.About Sweet RoboSweet Robo is a global innovator in robotic vending experiences that transform how people interact with food, fun, and retail. Our autonomous machines turn underutilized space into engaging, high-margin touchpoints that require no staff and minimal footprint. Designed to delight, engineered to scale, and built for ease, Sweet Robo empowers venues and partners to generate revenue through futuristic, fully-automated consumer experiences.About RoboBurger Inc.RoboBurger is the inventor of the world's first fully automated burger machine. Powered by patented robotics, AI‐driven quality controls, and a self‐contained refrigeration and cooking system, each RoboBurger unit grills a fresh Angus‐beef patty, toasts the bun, and assembles the burger with condiments of choice-all inside a NSF‐certified, plug‐and‐play kiosk that fits through a standard doorway. Built to meet modern foodservice demands, RoboBurger offers fast, hygienic, on‐demand burgers with no staff required. The company's mission is to democratize access to hot, restaurant‐quality food anytime, anywhere-while optimizing labor, reducing waste, and unlocking new revenue streams for venue partners.

Dennis Branch

Sweet Robo

+1 844-793-3872

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

RoboBurger Goes Viral: Featured on Top News & Shows

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.