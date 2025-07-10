Vitaquest Names Plant-Based Proteins, Nootropics Among Top 2026 Supplement Trends



Gut health, women's health, beauty-from-within to remain leading categories Powders and capsule formats expected to grow, gummy experience notable decline

WEST CALDWELL, N.J., July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitaquest International , an industry-leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), predicts that plant-based proteins and nootropics will be among the fastest-growing supplement categories in the year ahead. That insight comes from the company's newly released Top 2026 Dietary Supplement Trends report. This marks the third consecutive year Vitaquest has published its annual trends forecast, and the first 2026 trends report released by a CDMO. Other key growth areas identified include sports nutrition, gut health, longevity, women's health and hydration.

“With category growth in these areas and rising demand for advanced delivery forms, the market is becoming both more innovative and competitive,” says Patrick Brueggman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitaquest.“Increasingly informed consumers favor products combining efficacy, transparency, and convenience. By aligning product development with emerging science, evolving consumer preferences, and validated quality standards, companies can position themselves for success in the next wave of supplement innovation.”

Plant-based proteins

Several factors are driving interest and growth in the plant-based protein supplements market. They are ideal for vegans and vegetarians and offer a more sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins due to their lower environmental impact. Plant-based proteins also tend to have lower allergenic potential, making them a favorable option for individuals with sensitivities to dairy or other common allergens. Pea and rice are the most widely used plant-based proteins and are expected to benefit from the growing interest in this category.

Nootropics

Formulated to enhance memory, focus, and overall brain function, nootropic supplements are increasingly popular among consumers interested in boosting their mental performance. Widely used nootropics include Rhodiola rosea, Bacopa monnieri, and Lion's Mane mushroom. Rhodiola rosea helps the body maintain balance, and adapt to physical, emotional, and environmental stressors. Research has shown that daily use of Bacopa monnieri leaf extract helps with age-related absentmindedness and promotes healthy memory. Meanwhile, studies have shown that Lion's mane mushroom promotes cognitive function and could reduce occasional moodiness.

Gut Health

Postbiotics are gaining popularity as a next-generation option for digestive and immune health. Unlike probiotics, postbiotics are non-living compounds that are often heat-treated bacterial cells that still deliver health benefits. Because they are no longer alive, there's no concern about stability, making them ideal for use in a wide range of delivery formats and easy to combine with other nutraceutical ingredients.

Nutraceuticals with claims to stimulate the production of GLP-1 are also trending. While these nutraceuticals don't offer the same appetite suppression as pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists, many still provide valuable benefits for weight management.

Longevity

Heading into 2026, longevity-focused supplements continue to gain momentum, driven by consumers seeking to live longer and maintain a higher quality of life as they age. These supplements are formulated to boost adenosine triphosphate (ATP) production-a molecule that delivers energy to living cells-increase telomere length, support cellular health, modulate inflammation, and enhance muscle protein synthesis. While interest is strong among older adults, younger generations are also becoming increasingly aware of and interested in natural ingredients that support healthy aging, and longevity.

Women's Health

Menopause, urinary health, and fertility are driving growth in the Women's Health segment of the dietary supplement market.

Natural remedies for menopause are gaining traction among consumers seeking non-pharmaceutical solutions. Clinical studies have shown that Siberian rhubarb and HMR lignan could help reduce the occurrence of hot flashes, while black cohosh extract has demonstrated significant benefits for a range of menopausal symptoms.

Urinary tract health is also a major area of interest. Research has shown that cranberry extract, centaury, and a combination of Lactobacillus rhamnosus and Lactobacillus reuteri can support urinary health and reduce the risk of recurrent infections.

The global fertility supplement market continues to expand as more women focus on their reproductive health. Ingredients such as chaste berry, maca, and vitamin D have all been associated with improved fertility outcomes in clinical research.

Hydration Supplements

Growth in the hydration supplements market is fueled by consumers' focus on maintaining hydration for active lifestyles and supporting skin moisture and appearance – a growing interest among beauty-conscious consumers.

“For those with physically active lifestyles, the foundation of any effective hydration formula remains electrolytes-including sodium, potassium, magnesium, and calcium-which are essential for fluid balance, muscle function, and recovery during and after exercise,” says Lauren Samot, Registered Dietitian and Commercial Innovation Leader at Vitaquest.

Manufacturing Trends

In addition to specific supplement category trends, there are manufacturing trends that will shape the industry in 2026.

Consumer taste in delivery formats is changing, according to data from SPINS. The 52-week period ending on June 16, 2024, showed the following changes in dollar sales:



Powders: +8%

Capsules: +5.3%

Tablets: -0.9% Gummies: -8%

This data suggest that powders and capsules are trending upward, while gummies are experiencing a notable decline.

“For brands looking to optimize product format based on consumer preferences, powders and capsules are currently the most promising conventional options,” says Samot, adding that difficulty swallowing pills and pill fatigue are leading consumers to seek alternative delivery formats, such as chewable, effervescent, and fast-melt tablets.

Personalized Experience

Consumers are seeking personalized supplements that cater to their individual, unique health needs. While personalized supplements are gaining in popularity with the idea that services offering DNA, lifestyle, and microbiome analyses, as well as wearable devices such as the Oura ring and Apple Watch may help provide guidance on personalized supplements for consumers. However, this goal hasn't fully been achieved. Meanwhile, consumers can look for supplements that are formulated with a focus on demographic (e.g., gender, age-group) and condition-specific/lifestyle-specific considerations that correlate with their own personal needs.

