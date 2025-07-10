United Airlines Name Change Policy Updated: What Passengers Should Know

United Airlines Name Change Policy

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- United Airlines has finally revised its name change policy, offering relief to thousands of passengers who face issues due to a minor name error on their ticket. The new approach of the Airline is designed to align with TSA (Transportation Security Administration). This step is taken to make the passenger boarding smooth & user-friendly.From name correction rules to easy-to-follow tips, this comprehensive guide is designed to help every first-time flyer or Unfamiliar policy traveler. Let's explore everything about United Airlines' Name Change Policy.Accurate Name on Ticket Now More Important than EverThe TSA (Transportation Security Administration) of Airlines requires a name match with the boarding pass & government ID proof. Even a single or smaller error, like a missing middle name, spelling name, & reversed name, can also raise issues at the time of boarding. In United Airlines, 2% to 3% of passengers make some name mistakes while booking a flight. Name Accuracy matters to prevent fraud at the Airport so that no one can travel by using another passenger's ticket. United Airlines security ensures that the passenger data will be reliable & accurate.Updated: United Airlines Allow Name ChangesThe types of name changes allowed by United Airlines are:Minor Name CorrectionUnited Airlines initiates a minor name change in case of small errors in formatting & typography. For this correction, no legal documentation is required. Some corrections are included, such as:-Fixing up to 3 characters first, middle & last-Reverse the first & last name-Correct misspelling-Adding or removing a middle name-Fixing spacing & punctuation errorsLegal Name ChangesIn case of marriage, divorce, or any other legal reasons, United Airlines allows a full name change. For that, the Submission of proper documents is required. This happens if the name has changed after the issuance of the ticket.Acceptable Legal Changes Scenarios-Marriage-Divorce-Court ordered-Gender Identity ChangedRequired Documents-Government-issued ID with the updated name-Marriage certificate or divorce decree-Legal order-PassportIt does not incur any fee, but charges can apply in case of verification & rules are subject to change.Name Changes: What's Not Allowed to Change?At United Airlines, some name changes are restricted under all fare classes. Let's keep an eye on prohibited name changes:-Changing the ticket to a completely different person-Transfer of ticket-Changing all components of the name-Using a nickname without a legal documentTransfer of tickets is prohibited on United Airlines. If any step is taken against the rules, one could have to face legal issues.Charges for Name Change at United AirlinesThe charges for name changes are not the same for every name change, as they vary depending on the type of name change. Some changes are allowed to be made without any fee, but some require paying additional charges. Let's see:Minor Name Correction: For minor name correction, no charges, but only if the cancellation is done before 24 hours of booking.After 24 hours: Charges may apply, but only in some cases, as it may range between 0$ - $200Legal Name Change: There is no fixed fee for a Legal name change, but yes, it may range from $125.Change via Agency: If the correction is done by the agency, then charges may apply according to the agency.The 24-Hour Rule of United Airlines for Name CorrectionThe 24-hour rule is regulated by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Under this rule, Passengers can make changes or cancel the flights within 24 hours of booking without any penalty. This rule allows the cancellation only if the flight is 7 days away. This rule allows passengers to rebook the flight with the right name or the right correction without any extra cost.United Airlines Confirms: Name Correction Depends on Booking ChannelThis is right, that name correction depends on the booking channels. Let's see how.Booked a Flight Online Directly-Minor corrections can be made online by managing my booking online.-A legal name change requires direct contact with United Airlines Customer Support.Booked a Flight via a Travel Agency-Name change handled by the travel agency where the flight was booked-United Airlines does not alter third-party requests until reissuedGuide Released: How to Correct Name on Ticket?Often, airlines make it stressful to make even small amendments to a flight ticket, but not with United Airlines. With some smart & strategic steps, one can easily make name corrections.-Always double-check the name after booking.-Use the 24-hour booking rule.-Keep documents ready-Avoid frequent name changes-Contact United Services-Understand the limits of corrections-Verify international name-matching-Retain proof of communicationFinal ThoughtOverall, Name accuracy always matters for safety requirements, especially in flight. Even a single error in the name can make the journey stressful & delayed. United Airlines' name change policy always offers a flexible solution that meets TSA regulations & also offers a smooth journey. Trip Formers Travel LLC is a trusted solution provider to assist with the United Airlines Name change policy .

