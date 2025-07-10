The Task Force On The Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Trade Liberalisation Scheme (TLS) Has Held A Meeting To Take Stock Of Eight Years Of Action In The Field

The Task Force on the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (TLS) met from the 1st to 3rd of July 2025, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, to take stock of the eight years of field missions across the ECOWAS Member States.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of the TLS Task Force, Dr Mohamed Ibn CHAMBAS, the ECOWAS Commission's Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Ms Massandjé TOURE-LITSE, members of the first and second teams of the TLS Task Force, executives from the Customs Union and Taxation Directorate, and representatives of associations lobbying for the free movement of people and goods in West Africa, including AOCTAH/WACTAF, the Borderless Alliance, ENDA-CACID, NANTS, and ROPPA.

In his welcoming remarks, the Chairman of the TLS Task Force, Dr Mohamed Ibn CHAMBAS, recalled the main objective of the meeting, which is not only to take stock of the actions of the TLS Task Force since the installation of the first team in 2016 up to the present day, to analyse without complacency the strengths and weaknesses of the said actions, but also to make relevant proposals likely to reinforce the gains made and correct the weaknesses, with a view to eliminating obstacles to intra-regional trade.

Opening the meeting on behalf of the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E Dr Omar Alieu TOURAY, the Commissioner for Economic Affairs and Agriculture, Mrs Massandjé LITSE-TOURE, welcomed the key role played by the TLS Task Force in deepening intra-community trade through the free movement of people and goods. She praised the leadership of Dr CHAMBAS, who has brought a number of trade facilitation reforms to the attention of the region's highest authorities, with tangible results.

The plenary session, which lasted three days, enabling participants to make proposals to allow the TLS Task Force to be more effective in its future actions. The participants also recommended that the TLS Task Force should advocate for the strengthening of Member States' commitment to regional integration through the appointment of a Special Adviser to the Cabinet of each President of the Republic or Prime Minister. This Special Adviser to the President or Prime Minister should, as a matter of priority, monitor the application by national administrations of Community texts on the free movement of persons and goods. It was also recommended that the TLS Task Force should step up its lobbying of governments on the issue of speeding up the digitisation of customs and trade procedures in order to facilitate the flow of goods along the various ECOWAS trade corridors.

Beyond the question of the mandate of the Task Force on TLS, the participants seized the opportunity of this review meeting, in connection with the celebration of the fiftieth anniversary of ECOWAS, to make proposals to be fed back into the reflection on the ECOWAS of the future. These include the creation of an ECOWAS solidarity fund to promote balanced development within the community. ECOWAS should launch federative infrastructure projects (roads, railways, energy, interconnectivity, etc.) based on endogenous resources. Finally, a panel of eminent personalities will be set up to review the ECOWAS Treaty, with a view to strengthening the roles of the Parliament and the Community Court of Justice.

The Chairman of the TLS Task Force, Dr Mohamed Ibn CHAMBAS, will shortly be travelling to Abuja to report to the Chairman of the Commission on the results of the Abidjan meeting.

